E-Paper | October 14, 2025

UN, Red Cross demand opening of all Gaza crossings to allow in aid

Published October 14, 2025 Updated October 14, 2025 04:24pm

The United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross called for all crossings into Gaza to be opened to allow desperately needed aid into the war-torn Palestinian territory, AFP reports.

A fragile truce in Gaza, introduced under US President Donald Trump’s plan, needs to see crossings opened to flood the famine-hit territory with aid, they said.

“That’s what humanitarians, including ICRC, have been calling for in the last hours is making sure that, because of the huge needs, all entry points can be open,” Red Cross spokesman Christian Cardon told reporters in Geneva.

The UN humanitarian agency OCHA’s spokesman Jens Laerke added: “We need all of them open.”

He acknowledged that not all of the crossings were currently “functional”, with some “partially destroyed”, while road clearance was needed inside Gaza to allow trucks in.

“We are calling for that to be repaired so that they can become operational,” he said. “We’re advocating with everyone.”

Palestinians collect aid supplies from a truck that entered Gaza, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on October 12, 2025. — Reuters
Palestinians collect aid supplies from a truck that entered Gaza, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on October 12, 2025. — Reuters

