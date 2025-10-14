E-Paper | October 14, 2025

Calls grow for Israel to release Dr Hussam Abu Safia after Gaza ceasefire deal

Published October 14, 2025 Updated October 14, 2025 12:44pm

As the status of many prominent Palestinian detainees in Israel remains uncertain, rights activists have again called for the release of Hussam Abu Safia, director of Gaza’s Kamal Adwan Hospital, who has been in Israeli custody since December 2024.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has urged US President Donald Trump to push Israel to abide by the ceasefire deal.

“We also call on the president to demand that Israel release Dr Hussam Abu Safiya and all other kidnapped medical professionals.”

According to Al Jazeera, it is unclear whether Abu Safia will be released as part of the ceasefire deal. However, Israel’s Haaretz has reported that the doctor’s name was among five extra names approved overnight by the Israeli government to be added to the list of Gazan prisoners set for release.

“As we speak, Husam Abu Safiya is subjected to severe torture,” a Palestinian detainee told Al Jazeera upon his release in Khan Younis in Gaza.

Dr Hussam Abu Safia, director of Gaza’s Kamal Adwan Hospital. — courtesy Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor/File
Dr Hussam Abu Safia, director of Gaza’s Kamal Adwan Hospital. — courtesy Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor/File

