Gold hits record high

KARACHI: Domestic gold prices surged to an all-time high on Monday following a sharp increase in international rates. The global price of gold rose by $55 to $4,071 per ounce, triggering a significant jump in local rates.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs4,715 to Rs367,112, while the rate of one tola increased by Rs5,500 to Rs428,200 compared to Saturday’s levels.

The spike is attributed to renewed trade tensions between the United States and China, alongside growing expectations of a US interest rate cut. These factors have driven investor demand for gold as a safe-haven asset, fuelling a fresh rally in the precious metal.

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2025