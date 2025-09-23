E-Paper | September 23, 2025

Gold, silver hit record highs

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 23, 2025 Updated September 23, 2025 05:59am

KARACHI: Gold prices in both international and local markets surged to record highs on Monday, driven by expectations of further US interest rate cuts and rising demand for safe-haven assets amid global uncertainty.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the international gold price rose by $34 to reach $3,719 per ounce. In the domestic market, the price of 10 grams (24kt) increased by Rs2,915 to Rs337,534, while one tola rose by Rs3,400 to Rs393,700.

Silver also followed the upward trend. The domestic rates for 10 grams and one tola (24kt) climbed to Rs3,939 and Rs4,595 respectively, reflecting increases of Rs54 and Rs63. The international silver price stood at $43.68 per ounce.

Gold dealers attributed the sharp rise to global developments, citing recent international media reports. The US Federal Reserve last week cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points — its first reduction since December — triggering speculation about further easing, which typically supports gold prices.

Traders said geopolitical tensions and political uncertainty continue to fuel investor interest in precious metals, pushing prices higher. While gold remains attractive to investors, they noted that rising prices have discouraged retail jewellery buyers in Pakistan.

Yellow metal jumps to Rs393,700 per tola amid global rate cut signals

“Genuine buyers, particularly families preparing for weddings, are finding gold increasingly unaffordable,” said one dealer. “Most buyers are either selling old jewellery or converting it into lighter, modern designs.”

He added that some customers are still purchasing small quantities, typically between 50 to 100 grams, to make new sets. However, the surge in prices, combined with the rising cost of living, has significantly reduced purchasing power and overall demand for new jewellery.

Dealers observed that investor activity in the local gold market is increasing, as many view gold as a hedge against inflation and economic instability. The speculative interest in gold, both globally and domestically, is expected to keep prices volatile in the near term.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Elite pact

Elite pact

Arifa Noor
Domestically, the Pak-Saudi pact is being viewed exactly the same way as some past moments.

Editorial

Polio mountain
Updated 23 Sep, 2025

Polio mountain

Chronic under-performance in high-risk districts cannot be indulged indefinitely.
Belated recognition
23 Sep, 2025

Belated recognition

IT may have come 37 years too late — the Palestinians declared independence in 1988 — but the recognition of the...
Better but not enough
23 Sep, 2025

Better but not enough

PAKISTAN showed some improvement but not enough to change the result for Salman Ali Agha’s men. This time, a week...
No more inaction
Updated 22 Sep, 2025

No more inaction

80th UNGA session will provide states with conscience to censure Israel and resist American bullying by expressing solidarity with Palestine.
Troubling directive
22 Sep, 2025

Troubling directive

THE Balochistan government’s latest notification obliging families to report if their relatives have gone missing...
Listening to survivors
22 Sep, 2025

Listening to survivors

THE profane curse of brutalising children is back in the news. The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights has...