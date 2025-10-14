Brick kilns given Oct 20 deadline to adopt zig-zag technology

ISLAMABAD: City managers on Monday set Oct 20 as deadline for brick kilns operating in Islamabad to adopt zig-zag technology or face action.

A meeting jointly chaired by CDA chief Mohammad Ali Randhawa and Director General of the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA), Nazia Zeb Ali discussed various steps for smog prevention and environmental protection in Islamabad.

Besides CDA board members, the meeting was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon.

“It was decided that all brick kilns and industries in Islamabad must adopt modern and environment friendly technology.

The meeting specifically set Oct 20 deadline for brick kilns to adopt modern zig-zag technology, otherwise strict legal action would be taken against brick kilns,” read a statement issued by CDA.

Around 30 brick kilns are operating in Islamabad and the meeting was told that many of them have already adopted zig-zag technology, but those operating on boarder areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are reluctant to environment friendly technology.

The CDA Chairmanordered that the brick kilns which do not adopt modern zig zag technology, continuously violate EPA’s regulations and causing air pollution should be dismantled in accordance with the law.

He also directed that the ICT administration should adopt a joint strategy in consultation with the Rawalpindi administration against brick kilns located in boundary areas.

Meanwhile, during the course of meeting, CDA chief said that in this regard, relevant institutions, in collaboration with the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA), will ensure the implementation of a comprehensive and joint strategy for prevention of smog and clean environment in Islamabad.

The Islamabad DC informed the meeting that various measures are being taken in the city like check on smoke emitting vehicles, brick kilns and industriesto reduce smog.

“Vehicle carbon emission tests are being conducted to control air pollution.

The briefing informed the meeting that data from vehicle carbon tests related to the transport sector is being shared directly on a dashboard. Pak-EPA informed the participant of the meeting that five certified laboratories are operating in the capital for testing vehicle carbon emissions,” read the press release.

Mr Randhawa said that more checkpoints be established in Islamabad for checking vehicles for carbon emissions.

Discussing Air Quality Monitoring issue, the meeting was told by DG EPA that one station is

already operational in Sector H-8 regarding the issuance of authentic Air Quality Index, while a project to install more such station across the city is underway.

The meeting also decided to check other factors contributing to smog and air pollution, such as the burning of waste in the open air and dust from development projects.

CDA chairmandirected that a complete ban on burning waste in the open air be ensured, and cases be registered immediately against those involved in this practice under the law.

He directed that to control dust from development projects, water should be sprinkled at all development project sites and implement Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s) for mitigation measures listed in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

Mr Randhawa said that for smog prevention and environmental protection, Pak-EPA, ICT, and CDA must ensure effective coordination to guarantee the provision of a healthy and clean environment to citizens.

