E-Paper | October 13, 2025

2 lawmakers removed from Knesset for holding up signs during Trump’s speech; one said ’recognise Palestine’

Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 05:15pm

Ayman Odeh, chairman of the Hadash-Ta’al party, has been removed from the Knesset after holding up a sign calling on Donald Trump to “recognise Palestine” during a speech by the US president, Times of Israel reports.

The Arab-Israeli lawmaker is a vocal supporter of Palestinian statehood, which Israel’s government rejects, the report added.

Ofer Cassif, the party’s only Jewish Knesset member, attempted to hold up a sign as well and was removed from the parliament.

After they were removed, Trump quipped “that was very efficient”, and continued his speech.

A man tries to take away a placard that reads: ‘Recognise Palestine!’, held by Israeli member of parliament Ayman Odeh, on the day of US President Donald Trump’s address, in Jerusalem on Oct 13, 2025. — Reuters/Pool
A man tries to take away a placard that reads: ‘Recognise Palestine!’, held by Israeli member of parliament Ayman Odeh, on the day of US President Donald Trump’s address, in Jerusalem on Oct 13, 2025. — Reuters/Pool

Israeli Knesset member Ofer Cassif is escorted out after holding a sign reading “Recognise Palestine” during a speech by US President Donald Trump at the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, in Jerusalem on Oct 13, 2025. — AFP
Israeli Knesset member Ofer Cassif is escorted out after holding a sign reading “Recognise Palestine” during a speech by US President Donald Trump at the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, in Jerusalem on Oct 13, 2025. — AFP

Live Gaza Invasion

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan clashes
Updated 13 Oct, 2025

Afghan clashes

Pakistan must also be wary of the fact that India and the Afghan Taliban have suddenly experienced a warming of ties.
Burden of death
13 Oct, 2025

Burden of death

WHEN a nation continues with colonial residues, it only has itself to blame. The Justice Project Pakistan’s new...
Misuse of powers
13 Oct, 2025

Misuse of powers

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to form a committee to look into the allegations of misuse of powers by...
After the slaughter
Updated 12 Oct, 2025

After the slaughter

There must be accountability for those responsible, in Tel Aviv and beyond, for the murder and starvation of occupied Gaza’s population.
Another rampage
12 Oct, 2025

Another rampage

FOR the past several days, parts of Punjab, specifically Lahore, have become a battleground for clashes between law...
Borrowed credit
12 Oct, 2025

Borrowed credit

AMERICAN President Donald J. Trump has not received the Nobel Peace Prize. It would have been quite something if he...