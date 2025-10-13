2 lawmakers removed from Knesset for holding up signs during Trump’s speech; one said ’recognise Palestine’
Ayman Odeh, chairman of the Hadash-Ta’al party, has been removed from the Knesset after holding up a sign calling on Donald Trump to “recognise Palestine” during a speech by the US president, Times of Israel reports.
The Arab-Israeli lawmaker is a vocal supporter of Palestinian statehood, which Israel’s government rejects, the report added.
Ofer Cassif, the party’s only Jewish Knesset member, attempted to hold up a sign as well and was removed from the parliament.
After they were removed, Trump quipped “that was very efficient”, and continued his speech.