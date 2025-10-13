E-Paper | October 13, 2025

CM hails signing of Pak-Saudi MoU

From the Newspaper Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 07:55am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif says her efforts to attract Saudi investment in Punjab has borne fruit as a historic MoU has been signed in the presence of a delegation of Pak-Saudi Joint Business Council.

A grand ceremony to sign the Pak-Saudi MoU was held in front of Alamgiri Gate of Badshahi Mosque, and was witnessed both by the chief minister and Chairman of Pak-Saudi Joint Business Council, Prince Mansoor bin Muhammad bin Saad Al Saud.

She said that Saudi investors had expressed interest in investing in seven major sectors in Special Economic Zones and Industrial Zones in Punjab. These sectors include real estate development and hospitality. They have also expressed interest in joint venture in healthcare infrastructure, besides showing readiness to invest in mines, minerals, transport, logistics and agriculture.

The CM said that they would also collaborate with Saudi investors for the development of livestock and aquaculture.

“Punjab is the best place to invest, we want to make the province an industrial hub by providing facilities and support to Saudi investors,” a handout quoted her as saying.

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025

