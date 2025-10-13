E-Paper | October 13, 2025

Arshad’s coach Salman Butt handed lifetime ban

Kashif Abbasi Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 06:56am

ISLAMABAD: The Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) on Sunday imposed a lifetime ban on javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem’s coach, Salman Butt, for what it described as “gross violations” of the federation’s constitution during the Punjab Athletics Association elections.

According to a press release issued by the AFP, Salman has been barred “for life from participating in any athletics activity, including coaching.”

Arshad, who made history by winning the gold medal in javelin throw at the Paris Olympics earlier this year, had finished a disappointing 10th at last month’s World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

“The AFP, in its Executive Committee meeting held on Oct 10, 2025, under the chairmanship of Brig (retd) Wajahat Hussain, President AFP, took significant disciplinary and administrative decisions to uphold transparency, constitutional compliance, and organizational integrity within the federation,” the statement said.

It added: “After careful review and deliberation, the Executive Committee imposed a lifetime ban on Salman, former office-bearer of the Punjab Athletics Association, for gross violations of the AFP Constitution, on which he himself is a signatory. Mr Salman is henceforth barred for life from participating in any athletics activity — whether as an athlete, coach, official, or office-bearer — at both national and international levels, inside or outside Pakistan.”

The federation also announced a 10-year ban on Habib Shah, former secretary of the Punjab Athletics Association, for similar violations.

In addition, the AFP declared the Punjab Athletics Association elections held on Aug 31, 2025 as “illegal, unconstitutional and null and void ab initio.”

“These elections were announced at midnight on Aug 29, merely two days before being held, whereas the AFP Constitution clearly requires a minimum 21 days’ notice before convening an electoral meeting, and seven days for the submission of nomination papers,” the federation noted.

It further claimed that even the association’s senior vice president was unaware of the election schedule until Aug 30 — a day before the polls — terming the process a “complete lack of transparency and violation of procedural and constitutional norms.”

“The Executive Committee viewed these actions as a deliberate attempt to undermine the AFP Constitution and affirmed that such practices will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” the statement said.

To resolve the matter, the AFP formed a Management Committee headed by its senior vice president, Madam Shahida Khanum, to conduct “fair, transparent and constitutionally valid elections” for the Punjab Athletics Association. The committee will also oversee the body’s day-to-day affairs until the new elections are completed.

The AFP reiterated that it “remains fully committed to ensuring integrity, unity and discipline for the promotion of athletics and welfare of athletes across Pakistan,” adding that all affairs of the federation “shall be governed strictly in accordance with its constitution.”

When contacted, an AFP official said the ban on Salman was imposed for “violating the federation’s constitution.”

Regarding Arshad Nadeem’s coaching setup, the official said the AFP, in collaboration with the federal government, would “hire the services of the best international coach to prepare Arshad for throws beyond 93 metres.”

“Arshad is one of the world’s finest athletes, and he deserves the best possible coaching support,” the official added. “We are hopeful he will continue to bring medals for Pakistan in the next two editions of the Olympic Games.”

Published in Dawn, October 13th, 2025

