Madagascar soldiers join protesters

AFP Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 06:54am
soldiers of the Madagascar army gather with protesters near Antananarivo’s City Hall.—AFP
ANTANANARIVO: Groups of Madagascar soldiers joined thousands of protesters in the capital on Saturday, reporters said, after announcing they would refuse any orders to shoot demonstrators.

Fresh youth-led demonstrations in Antananarivo drew large crowds in one of the biggest gatherings since a protest movement erupted on the Indian Ocean island on Sept 25.

After police used stun grenades and tear gas to try to disperse the demonstrators, soldiers arrived at the heart of the gathering near the Lake Anosy area where they were welcomed with cheers.

Protesters called out “Thank you!” to the soldiers, some of whom were waving Madagascar flags, the images showed. At a meeting at an army barracks on the outskirts of the city earlier, the soldiers said they would not take action against the protestors.

“Let us join forces, military, gendarmes and police, and refuse to be paid to shoot our friends, our brothers and our sisters,” the soldiers at the base in Soanierana district said in a video posted on social media. They called on soldiers at the airport to “prevent all aircraft from taking off” and those in other camps to “refuse orders to shoot your friends”.

“Close the gates and await our instructions,” they said. “Do not obey orders from your superiors. Point your weapons at those who order you to fire on your comrades-in-arms, because they will not take care of our families if we die.” The demonstrations on Saturday were the largest in several days in the youth-led movement that was sparked by anger over power and water shortages and evolved into a broader anti-government movement. It was unclear how many soldiers had joined the call on Saturday. In 2009, the military base in Soanierana led a mutiny in a popular uprising that brought the current president, Andry Rajoelina, to power.

