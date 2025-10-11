Magnitude 5 earthquake jolts Punjab’s Layyah: PMD

A magnitude 5 earthquake struck close to Punjab’s Layyah on Saturday night, according to the Pakistan Meteoreological Department (PMD).

The PMD said the quake occurred 50 kilometres east of Layyah at 7:54pm at a depth of 20km.

Pakistan falls on three major tectonic plates — the Arabian, Euro-Asian and Indian — which create five seismic zones under the country. The intersection of multiple fault lines means that tectonic movements remain a frequent occurrence in the region.

The development comes just days after jolts from an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 were felt in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chitral and Swat districts on Tuesday.

A 5.0-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Quetta on Sunday evening.

A 4.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded in KP last Saturday as well.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.