5.0-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Balochistan’s Quetta: PDMA

A 5.0-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Quetta on Sunday evening, the government of Balochistan’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said.

According to PDMA, the earthquake was recorded at 06:29pm, approximately 65 kilometres west of Quetta at the geographical coordinates of Latitude 30.19°N and Longitude 66.33°E, with a focal depth of 25 kilometres.

The monitoring data were analysed through automatic seismic mode. Tremors of mild to moderate intensity were reportedly felt in Quetta and adjoining areas, it said in a statement.

It said that the authority was in coordination with the district disaster management authorities to assess the situation. “As of now, no immediate reports of losses or damages have been received from any district.

“The PEOC (Provincial Emergency Operations Centre) [of] PDMA Balochistan is in coordination with DDMAs (District Disaster Management Authorities) to assess the situation,” the authority said in a statement. “As of now, no immediate reports of losses or damages have been received from any district.”

In June this year, two separate earthquakes were reported within the province.

On June 30, a moderate 5.5 magnitude quake struck the Musakhail district, injuring five people and damaging dozens of mud houses. The PMD said that the first tremor struck Musakhail, Rarashram, Kingri and surrounding areas at 3:24am with a magnitude of 5.5 and a depth of 28km, while the second tremor, measuring 4.8, was recorded at 7:30am.

On June 15, an earthquake hit Pasni, with tremors felt as far as Karachi. According to the PMD, the first tremor struck at 9:53am and measured 3.2 on the Richter scale. The epicentre was recorded 12 kilometres north of Karachi’s Malir, at a depth of 35km.