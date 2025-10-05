E-Paper | October 05, 2025

5.0-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Balochistan’s Quetta: PDMA

Published October 5, 2025 Updated October 5, 2025 07:44pm
Image showing a drum recorder, which draws a seismogram on a piece of paper wrapped around it. — Generated via ChatGPT
Image showing a drum recorder, which draws a seismogram on a piece of paper wrapped around it. — Generated via ChatGPT

A 5.0-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Quetta on Sunday evening, the government of Balochistan’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said.

According to PDMA, the earthquake was recorded at 06:29pm, approximately 65 kilometres west of Quetta at the geographical coordinates of Latitude 30.19°N and Longitude 66.33°E, with a focal depth of 25 kilometres.

The monitoring data were analysed through automatic seismic mode. Tremors of mild to moderate intensity were reportedly felt in Quetta and adjoining areas, it said in a statement.

It said that the authority was in coordination with the district disaster management authorities to assess the situation. “As of now, no immediate reports of losses or damages have been received from any district.

“The PEOC (Provincial Emergency Operations Centre) [of] PDMA Balochistan is in coordination with DDMAs (District Disaster Management Authorities) to assess the situation,” the authority said in a statement. “As of now, no immediate reports of losses or damages have been received from any district.”

In June this year, two separate earthquakes were reported within the province.

On June 30, a moderate 5.5 magnitude quake struck the Musakhail district, injuring five people and damaging dozens of mud houses. The PMD said that the first tremor struck Musakhail, Rarashram, Kingri and surrounding areas at 3:24am with a magnitude of 5.5 and a depth of 28km, while the second tremor, measuring 4.8, was recorded at 7:30am.

On June 15, an earthquake hit Pasni, with tremors felt as far as Karachi. According to the PMD, the first tremor struck at 9:53am and measured 3.2 on the Richter scale. The epicentre was recorded 12 kilometres north of Karachi’s Malir, at a depth of 35km.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fragile pause
Updated 05 Oct, 2025

Fragile pause

Unless Palestinians are granted the means to build a viable state, violence will recur.
Pension bill
05 Oct, 2025

Pension bill

BY slashing its contribution to its employees’ pension benefits to 12pc of their pensionable pay from the 20pc it had initially
Reserved seats debacle
05 Oct, 2025

Reserved seats debacle

THE shadow cast by the Commonwealth Observer Group’s final report on the last general election has loomed large...
Exports crisis
04 Oct, 2025

Exports crisis

PAKISTAN’S textile exports are no longer flailing; they are collapsing in plain sight. The inevitable fallout of...
AJK disorder
Updated 04 Oct, 2025

AJK disorder

Both the state and AJK protesters need to find constructive ways to address contentious issues.
State of injustice
04 Oct, 2025

State of injustice

THE state has faltered on its promise of ensuring justice for the victims of the Jaranwala incident of 2023, when...