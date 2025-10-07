E-Paper | October 07, 2025

5.2-magnitude quake jolts KP’s Swat, Chitral districts: PMD

Imran Gabol Published October 7, 2025 Updated October 7, 2025 05:47pm
The centre of origin of a 5.2-magnitude earthquake recorded in Afghanistan on Oct 7, 2025. — screengrab via USGS
The centre of origin of a 5.2-magnitude earthquake recorded in Afghanistan on Oct 7, 2025. — screengrab via USGS

Jolts from an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 were felt in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chitral and Swat districts on Tuesday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.

Pakistan falls on three major tectonic plates — the Arabian, Euro-Asian and Indian — which create five seismic zones under the country. The intersection of multiple fault lines means that tectonic movements remain a frequent occurrence in the region.

Today’s quake, measuring a depth of 138 kilometres, originated in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan at 4:36pm, the PMD said in a statement.

The development comes just days after a 4.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Pattan tehsil of KP’s Lower Kohistan district.

Earlier this month, a 3.2-magnitude tremor was felt in parts of Karachi, with its centre 7km northwest of the Malir area.

Residents of KP witnessed tremors multiple times in September; once when an earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale hit southeastern Afghanistan on September 1.

Days later, a 5.9-magnitude quake jolted several cities of KP — including Peshawar, Mansehra, Hangu, Abbottabad, Swat and Malakand — along with Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

On September 26, a quake of magnitude 5.5 centred in Afghanistan sent its tremors to various KP cities, including Chitral, Peshawar and Swat.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Regulatory lapses
Updated 07 Oct, 2025

Regulatory lapses

UNSUSPECTING electricity consumers have once again been forced to pay an additional amount — Rs215m — not ...
Hate in India
07 Oct, 2025

Hate in India

IN the run-up to the electoral battle in Bihar, yet another calculated eruption of communal tensions and divisive...
Kech festival
07 Oct, 2025

Kech festival

THE usual news stories coming out of Balochistan centre around militancy and marginalisation. Yet every so often, it...
More hot air
Updated 06 Oct, 2025

More hot air

India's rulers are intent on sabre-rattling to cover up their inadequacies.
Exiting companies
06 Oct, 2025

Exiting companies

COMPANIES often have ‘their own reasons’ to exit a market. Yet when a consumer products group like Procter &...
Beyond pink ribbons
06 Oct, 2025

Beyond pink ribbons

EACH October, breast cancer awareness returns to the spotlight, with campaigns, charity drives, and public messages...