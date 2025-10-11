E-Paper | October 11, 2025

18-year-old alimony case settled through mediation in court

Sumair Abdullah Published October 11, 2025 Updated October 11, 2025 05:11am

KARACHI: A man has agreed to pay Rs2.5 million to his former wife and daughter in an 18-year-old maintenance case after a judicial magistrate allowed a plea of a compromise between both the parties.

Nearly two decades ago, plaintiff Ms Imtiaz had filed a suit against her ex-husband Shafqat Ali, seeking maintenance for herself and her daughter, as well as recovery of her dower amount. The suit was decreed ex parte in 2007.

Later, in 2016, the plaintiff filed an execution application, which was dismissed by court on grounds of being time-barred.

She challenged the decision before a sessions court and subsequently before the Sindh High Court; however, both courts upheld the trial court’s order.

After years of litigation between the two parties, including defendant, the Supreme Court in 2023 remanded the case back to the trial court with directions to decide the matter afresh.

In its detailed order, Judicial Magistrate (South) Naeem Akhtar noted: “On the very first date of hearing before this court post-remand, both parties through the able assistance of their learned counsel engaged in constructive dialogue and agreed to explore mediation. Three sessions of mediation were held under the guidance of the court and counsel, during which both sides exhibited goodwill and intent to resolve their protracted dispute amicably.”

However, the judge added that during the final mediation session, both sides submitted a joint application for compromise, under which the defendant agreed to pay a total amount of Rs2.5m to the plaintiff in five equal instalments of Rs500,000 each by October 2026.

“Before parting, this court deems it appropriate to record its appreciation for the able assistance and commendable efforts of the learned counsel for both parties, whose cooperation and mediation skills have led to the amicable resolution of one of the oldest pending matters on the docket of this court,” the judge wrote in its order.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan policy
11 Oct, 2025

Afghan policy

AS unconfirmed reports continue to circulate regarding the elimination of banned TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud in ...
Clearing the air
11 Oct, 2025

Clearing the air

UN EXPERTS warn that “the air that keeps us alive is making us sick”. Nowhere is this more evident than in...
Observing traffic rules
11 Oct, 2025

Observing traffic rules

THE Islamabad High Court chief justice’s recent ruling against the criminalisation of what he considers ...
Frayed lives
10 Oct, 2025

Frayed lives

EVERY 43 seconds, somewhere in the world, a person takes their own life. On this World Mental Health Day, the need ...
Terror surge
Updated 10 Oct, 2025

Terror surge

AS Pakistan’s battle against militancy persists, a heavy toll is being extracted as the country continues to lose ...
A Pakistani’s ordeal
10 Oct, 2025

A Pakistani’s ordeal

THE warm welcome accorded to former senator Mushtaq Ahmed, who returned to Pakistan yesterday after an abortive yet...