Polio worker killed in armed attack in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 10, 2025 Updated October 10, 2025 09:08am
Policemen stand guard as a health worker administers polio drops to a child during a polio vaccination campaign in Karachi. ─ AFP/File
KARACHI: A polio worker was killed in a suspected targeted attack off Superhighway on Thursday.

Site Superhighway Industrial Area SHO Wilayat Shah told Dawn that Rehmanullah, 30, was on his way to Surjani Town on a motorcycle when unknown suspect(s) opened fire near Jamia-tur Rasheed. He sustained critical bullet wounds and was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

The motive could not be ascertained immediately, he said, adding that the victim belonged to the Mehsud tribe.

The victim was a resident of Quetta Town near Madras Chowk.

Mohammed Sher, a neighbour of the deceased, told Dawn that Rehmanullah was a polio team worker. He said the victim’s family lived in Vehari, Punjab, where his body was sent to for burial.

He added that the residents and members of the Mehsud community had planned to protest, but the DSP concerned and other officers assured them of his killer’s arrest within the next six days.

Pakistan

