Dastardly attacks in KP mar anti-polio efforts

LAKKI MARWAT: A policeman was martyred and two health workers were injured in dastardly attacks targetting polio vaccinators in Karak and Bannu districts on Monday.

The last polio vaccination campaign of the year kicked off on Monday under the shadow of the rampant virus, which has so far crippled 63 children in 2024.

The vaccinators, who go door-to-door to innoculate children, are frequently targeted by militants, esp­e­cially in Khyber Pakhtu­n­khwa and Balochistan.

In Karak, terrorists opened fire at policemen escorting a vaccination team in Shakarkhel area of Banda Daud Shah Tehsil, police and Rescue 1122 officials said.

Constable Irfanullah, a resident of Gurgari area, embraced martyrdom in the attack while a vaccinator, identified as Asad Nawaz, a resident of Chasmi Kotkhel, sustained bullet injuries, officials said.

The armed assailants fled the scene after the attack.

The body of the slain cop and the injured vaccinator were rushed to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, from where the injured polio worker was referred to a hospital in Peshawar for treatment.

After the attack, a large contingent of police, led by District Police Officer Khan Khel, reached the area and launched a search for the perpetrators.

The funeral of the martyred policeman was offered in the Police Lines, and his body was dispatched to the native town for burial with official honours.

In the second attack in Bannu, a vaccinator was injured in an attack, but the motive behind the attack has been described as personal enmity by local police.

Hayatullah, 22, was going from his village Kotka Masti Khan to perform polio duty when his rival, Rehmatullah Khan, opened fire in Kala Mastikhel area, as per the police.

The injured health worker was immediately shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital.

Security arrangements

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has sought report about the attack from police officials.

A statement issued by his office said Mr Gandapur had directed the officials to provide full security to vaccination teams.

Despite twin attacks, the vaccination campaign continued under strict security arrangements.

Lakki Marwat Deputy Com­m­issioner Zeeshan Abdu­llah chaired a meeting at his office to discuss immunisation refusal by parents and other matters related to the campaign.

He directed the authorities to address issues faced by polio workers and convince parents not to link the vaccination of their kids with demands to resolve civic issues.

According to police officials, 1,550 cops have been deployed in Lakki Marwat and 2,500 in Bannu to guard polio workers.

Bannu Regional Police Officer Imran Shahid also held a meeting on Monday to review the security arrangements.

He said special police squads, headed by superintendents and deputy superintendents of police, had been constituted to carry out regular patrols.

Condemnations

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and KP CM Gandapur have condemned the terrorist attack on polio workers.

The prime minister directed the relevant authorities to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured vaccinators, APP reported.

President Asif Zardari called terrorists “enemies of the future of the country”.

He urged the public to participate in the vaccination campaign and get their children inoculated.

PM Shehbaz emphasised the sacrifices of the security forces would not go in vain.

These attacks “will not deter the government’s commitment”, he added.

CM Gndapur also offered condolences on the martyrdom of the policeman.

In a statement, the chief minister expressed hope for the speedy recovery of the injured polio workers.

He paid homage to polio workers and called them “heroes”, adding his government was determined to fully eradicate polio.

