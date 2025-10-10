Twin cities brace for TLP protest

l Police set to seal key routes with containers l Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi l Hundreds of TLP workers detained

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad and Rawalpindi police are all set to seal key areas of the twin cities with containers and barricades in response to Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan’s (TLP) planned march on the US embassy on Friday (today).

On the other hand, the TLP has requested the deputy commissioner of Islamabad to provide security to its rally which, it says, aims at expressing solidarity with the people of Palestine in Gaza. The participants plan to gather at Faizabad and then march towards the US embassy situated in the Diplomatic Enclave in the capital’s Red Zone area.

According to sources, around 500 containers will be used to seal the Red Zone, covering Attaturk Avenue, Third Avenue, Margalla Road, and Khayaban-i-Suharwardy as well as Islamabad’s entry and exit points. These containers are being placed at key locations, including Serena Chowk, Express Chowk, Nadra Chowk, Agha Khan Road near Marriott Hotel, Margalla Road near Trail 3 and Luqman Hakeem Road. Other blockades are being set up at Faisal Avenue’s Zero Point and Faisal Chowk.

Entry points into the capital from Rawat T-Cross, Chungi No 26 and Faizabad will also be sealed with containers. Faizabad and parts of the Red Zone have already been partially sealed.

The metro bus and electric bus services on 21 different routes were suspended on Thursday evening and these will remain suspended on Friday. Similarly, there are reports that mobile networks and internet services may also face disruptions.

Some educational institutions have also announced closure in view of the rally and the state’s preparations to counter it.

The capital police have started detaining local TLP leaders, activists and workers and have already arrested 280 persons.

Operations began early Thursday in different parts of Islamabad, and by the time of filing this report, over 120 TLP affiliates had been picked up and shifted to various police installations for detention until further orders.

In Rawalpindi, the police have detained over 160 TLP workers during raids in various parts of the district, though no prominent figures have been arrested so far.

About 7,000 security personnel, including 5,500 policemen, 1,000 Frontier Constabulary and 500 Rangers, will be deployed across the capital to intercept the TLP gathering and maintain law and order.

Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) and vehicles equipped with anti-riot gear, including tear gas shells and rubber bullets, will also be deployed at various locations.

Police and administration have heightened surveillance around hotels and inns, especially in areas like Faizabad, Chungi No 26, Pirwadhai Mor and Bhara Kahu. The managements have been directed to deny bookings to groups, and some hotels have already been vacated.

Rawalpindi

To avoid any law and order situation in Rawalpindi, the city police and administration have imposed Section 144 till October 11 and sealed major entry and exit routes with more than 300 containers.

As part of the security plan, more than 6,500 police personnel, including 1,150 traffic police, contingents of Punjab Constabulary, and the newly formed Riot Management Police (RMP), have been deployed. Personnel from other districts have also been called in to assist the local force.

A senior police official told Dawn that Rawalpindi will be “completely sealed” using shipping containers, barricades, and razor wire.

“Police will use all tactics, including monitoring through Safe City cameras, to maintain law and order,” he added.

Roads will be blocked at 37 points, including Carriage Factory, Jang Building U-turn, Rialto Chowk, Committee Chowk, Shaheen Chowk, Chandni Chowk, Rehmanabad, Dhoke Kala Khan, Katarian Bridge, Sadiqabad Chowk and Khanna Bridge. Blockades will begin at 8am Friday.

“No one will be allowed to disrupt peace, and violators will be dealt with an iron fist,” an official said.

Meanwhile, Naib Nazim-e-Ala TLP Islamabad Zone Raja Aamir Shahzad in a letter to the Islamabad’s deputy commissioner said the party would hold a “Labbaik Al-Aqsa Million March” on October 10 at 2pm from Faizabad to the US embassy to express solidarity with “oppressed Palestinian brothers and sisters.”

“The TLP’s central and provincial leadership, along with workers, activists and members of the public from across the country, will participate in the march. I request you to provide security for the peaceful rally so that no untoward incident occurs,” the letter stated.

Aamir Yasin also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, October 10th, 2025