Imran, Bushra reject ‘politically motivated’ Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD: Jailed PTI founder Imran Khan on Thursday denied all allegations in the Toshakhana case related to the sale of a Bulgari jewellery set, terming it a fabricated and politically motivated attempt to disqualify him from politics.

Recording his statement under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) before a special court, Mr Khan rejected the prosecution’s narrative in the case pertaining to the alleged illegal retention and undervaluation of the Bulgari jewellery set, gifted to him by the Saudi crown prince during an official visit in May 2021.

Mr Khan alleged that the entire case was “malicious, fabricated, and politically engineered”. He contended that he did not qualify as a “public servant” under the Pakistan Penal Code, arguing that even in his capacity as prime minister, he was unaware of the specific details of the gift, which he said was presented to his wife, Bushra Bibi.

The PTI founder maintained that due process was followed in accordance with the Toshakhana Policy 2018. He said the gift was duly reported to the PM Office protocol section, assessed, and legally retained after payment was deposited into the national exchequer. “We complied with the Toshakhana Policy in letter and spirit,” he said.

Bushra claims she is being targeted due to her association with Imran Khan

Rejecting allegations of undervaluation, Mr Khan denied that he or his wife had directed any official to influence the appraiser. He termed the statements of prosecution witnesses, including former comptroller Syed Inamullah Shah and appraiser Sohaib Abbasi, as “false, fabricated, and hearsay”.

He described Mr Shah as an “unreliable witness” who bore personal grudges after being removed from service and alleged that he was acting on behalf of political opponents. Similarly, he accused Mr Abbasi of being an “untrustworthy approver” who changed his stance under external pressure.

Mr Khan also challenged the jurisdiction of both the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), stating that the investigations were “extra-legal and supra-constitutional”. He said the FIA “acted merely as a post office”, transferring the case from NAB without independent evaluation. He also questioned the admissibility of evidence obtained from abroad, particularly from Bulgari Italy, citing recent amendments to the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.

Calling himself a “political prisoner”, Mr Khan said that since May 2022, more than 350 criminal cases had been filed against him as part of a campaign to exclude him from the political process. He claimed that his previous Toshakhana convictions had already been overturned on appeal, showing that the allegations were “bogus and groundless”.

Mr Khan reaffirmed his innocence and said his record of public service reflected his integrity. He declined to produce any defence evidence or testify on oath, stating that “no such need is felt as the prosecution failed to prove its case”.

In a separate statement recorded on the same day, Bushra Bibi also pleaded not guilty, denying charges of illegal retention and undervaluation of the Bulgari jewellery set. She maintained that the gift was declared, assessed, and retained in compliance with Toshakhana rules.

She, too, challenged the jurisdiction of NAB and FIA following amendments to the NAB Ordinance and described the proceedings as part of a “ruthless and unprecedented campaign” of political victimisation. Declaring herself a non-political housewife, she said she was being targeted solely due to her association with Imran Khan.

The court recorded both statements and will hear the case on Oct 13.

Published in Dawn, October 10th, 2025