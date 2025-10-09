E-Paper | October 09, 2025

Trump says Gaza ‘will be rebuilt’ after first phase of truce deal

Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 08:29am

Speaking to Sean Hannity on Fox News, Trump has said that after phase one of the peace deal is complete, “you’ll see people getting along and Gaza will be rebuilt,“ Al Jazeera reports.

The US leader added that it’s going to be a “different world” and that there will be “wealth spent in Gaza”.

“Gaza, we believe, is going to be a much safer place, and it’s going to be a place that reconstructs, and other countries in the area will help it reconstruct because they have tremendous amounts of wealth, and they want to see that happen,” Trump said.

“I’m very confident there’ll be peace in the Middle East,” he added.

