1,000 houses to be built in Khanewal for the poor

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Wednesday announced construction of 1,000 houses under the Punjab Affordable Housing Programme for low-income families with the support of the World Bank in Khanewal district.

Khanewal Deputy Commissioner Dr Salma Suleman allocated 100 kanals for the programme in the district to construct 1,000 houses.

On the occasion of the World Stage Day, a seminar was organised at the District Council Hall under the auspices of the Punjab Affordable Housing Programme administration and the district administration.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Salma Suleman attended the seminar as the chief guest. Programme Director Imran Ali Sultan and ADC(G) Ghulam Mustafa Sihar were also present on the occasion.

A large number of female students from high schools and colleges, as well as women from various walks of life, participated in the event and shared their dreams and aspirations related to having their own homes.

The DC said the houses to be built under the programme will not merely provide a roof but will also fulfill the long-cherished dreams of families.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025