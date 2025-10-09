E-Paper | October 09, 2025

1,000 houses to be built in Khanewal for the poor

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 08:08am

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Wednesday announced construction of 1,000 houses under the Punjab Affordable Housing Programme for low-income families with the support of the World Bank in Khanewal district.

Khanewal Deputy Commissioner Dr Salma Suleman allocated 100 kanals for the programme in the district to construct 1,000 houses.

On the occasion of the World Stage Day, a seminar was organised at the District Council Hall under the auspices of the Punjab Affordable Housing Programme administration and the district administration.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Salma Suleman attended the seminar as the chief guest. Programme Director Imran Ali Sultan and ADC(G) Ghulam Mustafa Sihar were also present on the occasion.

A large number of female students from high schools and colleges, as well as women from various walks of life, participated in the event and shared their dreams and aspirations related to having their own homes.

The DC said the houses to be built under the programme will not merely provide a roof but will also fulfill the long-cherished dreams of families.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Political upheaval
Updated 09 Oct, 2025

Political upheaval

A major decision has been taken rather abruptly, and few really seem to know why.
United against disaster
09 Oct, 2025

United against disaster

TWO decades after the 2005 earthquake that killed more than 80,000 people, Pakistan’s leaders have offered solemn...
Extortion racket
09 Oct, 2025

Extortion racket

THE menace of extortion has re-emerged in Karachi, with the megacity’s business community saying there has been an...
Gaza’s future
08 Oct, 2025

Gaza’s future

TWO years after the Hamas attacks targeting Israel created shockwaves that rattled the Middle East, representatives...
Deepening rift
Updated 08 Oct, 2025

Deepening rift

THE alliance between the PML-N and PPP is in disarray. What began as a public spat over flood relief efforts in...
Fatal ‘honour’
08 Oct, 2025

Fatal ‘honour’

MURDER for ‘honour’, executed by systems meant for women’s safety, is gender-based violence at its most ...