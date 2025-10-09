Toyota assembler eyes import of used vehicles

KARACHI: Indus Motor Company (IMC), the local assembler of Toyota vehicles, is considering entering the commercial import of used cars following the government’s recent policy shift. The company has approached the Engineering Development Board (EDB) for clarification on the documentation, procedures, and compliance required to initiate imports.

While continuing to focus on local completely knocked down (CKD) operations, which support employment, localisation, and value addition, IMC is prepared to explore used car imports under the new policy framework.

IMC Chief Executive Ali Asghar Jamali told Dawn on Wednesday, “We will import everything. All sorts of models as soon as possible.” On whether used car imports would cost less than local assembly, he said, “Let’s see. We will know when we start doing it.”

IMC highlighted its readiness to support used car imports through its network of 58 dealerships across the country, staffed by trained technicians and engineers.

IMC approaches EDB for procedural clarity

The company stated that this infrastructure can ensure both after-sales service and vehicle reliability.

Through its existing platform, Toyota Sure, IMC already facilitates the trade-in and sale of certified used Toyota vehicles. The programme enables customers to exchange vehicles and provides a one-stop solution for all their automotive needs.

IMC has requested the EDB’s guidance on regulatory adherence, seeking a detailed procedural roadmap to ensure compliance.

The move follows the Ministry of Commerce’s issuance of SRO 1895(I)/2025 on June 30, allowing commercial imports of used vehicles under HS Codes 8702, 8703, 8704, and 8711.

In the used car space, Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd (PSMCL) already operates a certified used car programme offering vehicles with up to one-year warranty, without involving middlemen or commissions.

It also hosts regular Used Car Gala events featuring over 125 Suzuki vehicles at the Expo Centre.

Honda Atlas Cars Ltd (HACL), however, does not operate a certified used car platform. Officials from Chinese and Korean assemblers declined to comment clearly on their plans regarding the new import policy. One Korean assembler said, “We do not encourage or support used car imports.”

Despite the potential move into used car imports, IMC reported strong performance in its core operations. The company sold 33,757 units in FY25, marking a 56 per cent increase from the previous year. Net sales rose to Rs215.14 billion from Rs152.48bn, while net profit after tax grew to Rs23bn from Rs15.07bn.

HACL also saw growth during the three months ended June 2025, with sales rising to Rs26bn from Rs16bn in the same period of 2024. Profit increased to Rs828m from Rs202m.

Local assemblers have also been importing limited quantities of brand-new vehicles for several years to gauge consumer response before initiating local production.

Published in Dawn, October 9th, 2025