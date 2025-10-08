E-Paper | October 08, 2025

FBR’s system glitch hits sugar supply

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 8, 2025 Updated October 8, 2025 08:04am

KARACHI: Sugar millers in Punjab and Sindh have complained that the closure of the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) Track and Trace (T&T) portal is disrupting dispatches from mills, raising concerns over potential supply shortages and price hikes in the domestic market.

In a letter to Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and National Food Security Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain, the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) highlighted that mills in both provinces have been facing frequent disruptions due to the portal being non-functional for several days.

A PSMA spokesperson said that the portal’s repeated shutdowns — particularly during September and the past week — have prevented mills from lifting sugar, disrupting market supplies and contributing to rising prices. “If these undue restrictions continue, the resulting shortfall could lead to further price increases,” the spokesperson warned.

Millers reported that FBR officials deployed at mills, particularly in southern Punjab and interior Sindh, have been blocking dispatches by denying clearance at the mill gates. The association claimed this has become routine, causing significant supply chain issues.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025

