Focal person identifies issues ahead of anti-polio drive in Larkana division

LARKANA: Handicaps, problems and a strategy to ensure success of the Oct 13-19 anti-polio drive in Larkana division were discussed at a meeting of the Divisional Task Force (DTF) chaired by Commissioner Tahir Hussain Sangi here on Tuesday.

After receiving a briefing on preparations for the campaign, the commissioner said that the new drive carried special importance as two new polio cases had recently been reported in Sindh. He said that higher authorities had taken a serious note of the situation.

The commissioner directed all those concerned to ensure a close coordination and proper implementation of the campaign.

He expressed his concern over a recent survey revealing that 74 refrigerators had been lying out of order. The commissioner termed it an ‘alarming’ situation for vaccine preservation and cold chain management.

Commissioner, PMA not satisfied with quality of human resource, cold chain management

He stressed that all field teams must be punctual and efficient, and warned that strict monitoring would be maintained during the campaign.

Focal Person Dr Aziz informed the meeting that nine polio cases had been reported across Sindh so far this year whereas environmental samples from Larkana division continued to test positive.

He noted that the [division’s] border areas remained ‘highly sensitive’. He stressed that 46 low-performing union councils, particularly in Jacobabad and Larkana districts, required urgent attention.

Dr Aziz also pointed out that the EPI coverage and campaign strategies were needed to be reviewed. Frequent change of staff and a rising number of untrained workers were impacting performance, he observed.

Dr Aziz said that the number of missed children remained high in Ratodero and Khanpur while the refusal and not-available cases had also increased compared to the previous campaign.

He said that training sessions had been conducted to address these challenges.

He further mentioned that two union councils, one each in lodra (Shikarpur district) and Garhi Khero (Jacobabad district) failed to meet micro plan targets. Nomadic population had already been covered during the October 3-12 round, he said.

Dr Dayali Gul, Chairperson of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), expressed concern that many Lady Health Visitors (LHVs) appeared under qualified, and that the cold chain management and human resource quality remained unsatisfactory. The DHOs of Qambar-Shahdadkot and Jacobabad also acknowledged a shortage of trained staff in their respective jurisdictions.

Shikarpur Deputy Com­missio­ner Shakeel Abro assured the meeting that no field team would be left out and the campaign will be fully monitored. The Jacobabad deputy commissioner noted that due to an increase in mobile population, the district administration had initiated a door-to-door vaccination campaign to ensure complete coverage.

Commissioner Sangi concluded by directing all district administrations and health departments to ensure effective coordination, timely execution of the drive and quality performance during the campaign to eradicate the crippling disease from the division. DC of Larkana and Qamber-Shahdadkot physically attended the meeting while those of Jacobabad, Kandhkot-Kashmore and Shikarpur joined it on video link. The DHOs concerned also participated in the meeting.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025