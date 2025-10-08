Iesco to assist FBR in meeting tax collection targets

ISLAMABAD: While the government has been making efforts to increase revenue, the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) has said it will help the Federal Board of Revenue meet tax collection targets.

According to a spokesperson for the Iesco, Chief Commissioner of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Large Taxpayer Office, Zafar Iqbal, on Tuesday visited the Iesco head office to further enhance the company’s role in tax collection.

It is worth mentioning that Iesco had earlier decided to launch a campaign titled ‘Know Your Consumer’ (KYC), under which data of owners and tenants of commercial and residential properties would be collected. The campaign also aims to identify how many meters are owned by each consumer.

The move had given the impression that the data would be shared with the FBR.

According to an Iesco spokesperson, Mr Zafar Iqbal met Iesco Chief Executive Officer Engineer Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood and the company’s finance directorate head.

“Iesco’s role is vital in achieving tax targets. Its timely collection of electricity bills and recovery from private and government customers is remarkable. In future, Iesco management will continue this outstanding performance, which contributes to Pakistan’s prosperity,” the spokesperson quoted him as saying.

Iesco CEO Engineer Khalid Mahmood said the company always prioritised the country’s interests, adding that timely bill collection was among the key performance indicators of the organisation, and recovery teams had consistently delivered good results.

“The FBR team presented a certificate of performance to Khalid Mahmood on behalf of the FBR chairman,” the spokesperson added.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025