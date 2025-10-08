E-Paper | October 08, 2025

Iesco to assist FBR in meeting tax collection targets

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 8, 2025 Updated October 8, 2025 06:51am

ISLAMABAD: While the government has been making efforts to increase revenue, the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) has said it will help the Federal Board of Revenue meet tax collection targets.

According to a spokesperson for the Iesco, Chief Commissioner of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Large Taxpayer Office, Zafar Iqbal, on Tuesday visited the Iesco head office to further enhance the company’s role in tax collection.

It is worth mentioning that Iesco had earlier decided to launch a campaign titled ‘Know Your Consumer’ (KYC), under which data of owners and tenants of commercial and residential properties would be collected. The campaign also aims to identify how many meters are owned by each consumer.

The move had given the impression that the data would be shared with the FBR.

According to an Iesco spokesperson, Mr Zafar Iqbal met Iesco Chief Executive Officer Engineer Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood and the company’s finance directorate head.

“Iesco’s role is vital in achieving tax targets. Its timely collection of electricity bills and recovery from private and government customers is remarkable. In future, Iesco management will continue this outstanding performance, which contributes to Pakistan’s prosperity,” the spokesperson quoted him as saying.

Iesco CEO Engineer Khalid Mahmood said the company always prioritised the country’s interests, adding that timely bill collection was among the key performance indicators of the organisation, and recovery teams had consistently delivered good results.

“The FBR team presented a certificate of performance to Khalid Mahmood on behalf of the FBR chairman,” the spokesperson added.

Published in Dawn, October 8th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Gaza’s future
08 Oct, 2025

Gaza’s future

TWO years after the Hamas attacks targeting Israel created shockwaves that rattled the Middle East, representatives...
Deepening rift
Updated 08 Oct, 2025

Deepening rift

THE alliance between the PML-N and PPP is in disarray. What began as a public spat over flood relief efforts in...
Fatal ‘honour’
08 Oct, 2025

Fatal ‘honour’

MURDER for ‘honour’, executed by systems meant for women’s safety, is gender-based violence at its most ...
Regulatory lapses
Updated 07 Oct, 2025

Regulatory lapses

UNSUSPECTING electricity consumers have once again been forced to pay an additional amount — Rs215m — not ...
Hate in India
07 Oct, 2025

Hate in India

IN the run-up to the electoral battle in Bihar, yet another calculated eruption of communal tensions and divisive...
Kech festival
07 Oct, 2025

Kech festival

THE usual news stories coming out of Balochistan centre around militancy and marginalisation. Yet every so often, it...