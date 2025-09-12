Iesco begins tenants’ data collection

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) has decided to launch a campaign titled ‘Know Your Consumer’ (KYC), under which data of owners and tenants of commercial and residential properties will be collected.

It will also be ascertained how many meters have been owned by each of the consumers.

However, the step has given the impression that data will be handed over to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

According to the Iesco spokesperson, keeping in view the importance and benefits of digitalisation in the power sector, regarding better customer services and timely and prompt intimation to consumers regarding billing.

During said campaign Iesco field formation i.e. SDOs, meter reader supervisors, meter readers have been directed to get verified information/data of Iesco customer i.e. CNIC number of tenant and owner of the premises, mobile number of tenant and owner of the promises, occupancy status (owner or tenant), tagging of multiple meters, identification and tagging of all meters installed at the same premises.

Chief Engineer (commercial) Ghulam Sarwar has requested Iesco customers to cooperate with Iesco field formation/meter readers and provide the required information to enhance further improvement and better connection with customers.

Nevertheless, a trader, Sarfraz Mughal, while talking to Dawn, said that traders have a general impression that exercise was being done for the FBR and the data will be handed over to them.

“Fact is that the Iesco already has the data, but there is some confusion that in some cases owners have deceased, and in others owners or tenants have sold their properties or left shops. Meters cannot be installed without providing CNIC numbers, property documents, and contact numbers. If Iesco really wants to collect data with good intentions, it should ask for the phone numbers of any of the residents,” he said.

Mr Mughal added that, despite all the grievances and concerns, traders will cooperate with the Iesco.

“We demand that Iesco should take steps for the convenience of consumers, such as reducing theft and decreasing the electricity price,” he stated.

When contacted, an official from Iesco, on condition of anonymity, expressed that data from both commercial and residential meters will be collected. Yet, he claimed that the data would be collected for the convenience of consumers, as their complaints would be registered on time, and they would be informed about shutdowns. Replying to a question, he said that a similar exercise was done in the past, but it could not be successful due to the cooperation of consumers, especially traders.

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2025