E-Paper | September 01, 2025

Iesco chief directs strict compliance for steady power supply

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 1, 2025 Updated September 1, 2025 04:42am

ISLAMABAD: Chief Executive Officer of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) Engineer Khalid Mahmood has started conducting unannounced visits to customer facilitation centres and complaint offices to get direct input from consumers.

He has instructed strict compliance with accurate meter readings, timely billing, uninterrupted electricity supply, prompt clearance of faults and trippings.

According to a statement, accompanied by senior management, during these visits, he met directly with consumers, reviewed their concerns and monitored the quality of services being delivered by Iesco field formations.

Speaking on the occasion, the CEO reaffirmed that there will be no compromise on providing timely and quality services to consumers.

“Our top priority is to win their trust by ensuring transparency, efficiency, and consumer-friendly facilities,” he said.

He further acknowledged the vision and support of Iesco Chairman, Dr Tahir Masood and other board of directors, noting their consumer-centric approach. He said their guidance has been instrumental in steering Iesco toward innovation and improved service delivery.

Highlighting the role of technology, the CEO added, “In line with the vision of the Government of Pakistan and the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), Iesco has adopted modern technological solutions across its operations. These initiatives have enabled consumers to access online services from their homes, enhanced transparency, and further strengthened public confidence in Iesco’s performance.”

Concluding his remarks, Mr Mehmood issued a directive to all officers and staff, stressing zero tolerance for negligence or carelessness. He instructed strict compliance with accurate meter readings, timely billing, uninterrupted electricity supply, prompt clearance of faults and trippings, and immediate resolution of consumer complaints at offices.

“These steps are essential not only for improving Iesco’s operational efficiency but also for maintaining and strengthening the trust of our consumers,” he said.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025

