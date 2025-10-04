Biometric verification mandatory for new connections: Iesco

RAWALPINDI: The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) on Friday made biometric verification mandatory for the issuance of new electricity connections as well as for reconnections.

In compliance with the federal energy ministry’s directives on digitalisation and consumer-friendly policies in the power sector, Chief Executive Officer Iesco, Engineer Khalid Mehmood, and Chief Executive Officer Technologies, Nadra, Umar Khan Azad, signed an agreement at Iesco head office, Islamabad.

Under this agreement, in future, biometric verification of consumers will be mandatory for the issuance of new electricity connections and reconnections.

Through this initiative, fake and illegal electricity connections will be eliminated, Iesco will have access to accurate consumer data, and defaulters will not be able to obtain a new electricity connection without clearing their outstanding dues.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2025