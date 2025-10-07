Nobel physics prize goes to pioneers of quantum mechanics

United States-based scientists John Clarke, Michel Devoret and John Martinis won the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics for “experiments that revealed quantum physics in action”, the award-giving body said on Tuesday.

“This year’s Nobel Prize in Physics has provided opportunities for developing the next generation of quantum technology, including quantum cryptography, quantum computers, and quantum sensors,” the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a statement.

The Nobel winners carried out experiments in the mid-1980s with an electronic circuit built of superconductors and demonstrated that quantum mechanical properties could be made concrete on a much larger, macroscopic scale.

John Clarke, Michel H Devoret and John M. Martinis are announced this year’s Nobel Prize winners in Physics, by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences at a press conference in Stockhom, Sweden, Oct 7. — Reuters

Discoveries underpin everyday technologies

Quantum technology is already ubiquitous, with transistors in computer microchips an everyday example.

“My feelings are that I’m completely stunned. Of course it had never occurred to me in any way that this might be the basis of a Nobel Prize,” Clarke told the Nobel press conference by telephone.

“I’m speaking on my cell phone and I suspect that you are too, and one of the underlying reasons that the cell phone works is because of all this work.”

British-born Clarke is a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, in the US.

Devoret, born in France, is a professor at Yale University and the University of California, Santa Barbara, also in the US, where Martinis is also a professor. Martinis, an American, headed Google’s Quantum Artificial Intelligence Lab up until he resigned in 2020.

“It is wonderful to be able to celebrate the way that century-old quantum mechanics continually offers new surprises. It is also enormously useful, as quantum mechanics is the foundation of all digital technology,” Olle Eriksson, chair of the Nobel Committee for Physics, said.

Goran Johansson, member of the Nobel Committee in Physics, explains this year’s Nobel Prize in Physics in connection with the announcement during a press conference at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockhom, Sweden, Oct 7. — Reuters

Physics second nobel prize awarded this week

The Nobel physics prize is awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences and includes a prize sum totalling 11 million Swedish crowns ($1.2m) that is shared among the winners if there are several, as is often the case.

The Nobel Prizes were established through the will of Alfred Nobel, who amassed a fortune from his invention of dynamite. Since 1901, with occasional interruptions, the prizes have annually recognised achievements in science, literature and peace. Economics was a later addition.

Physics was the first category mentioned in Nobel’s will, likely reflecting the prominence of the field during his time. Today, the Nobel Prize in Physics remains widely regarded as the most prestigious award in the discipline.

Past winners of the Nobel physics prize include some of the most influential figures in the history of science, such as Albert Einstein, Pierre and Marie Curie, Max Planck and Niels Bohr, himself a pioneer of quantum theory.

Last year’s prize was won by US scientist John Hopfield and British-Canadian Geoffrey Hinton for breakthroughs in machine learning that spurred the artificial intelligence boom, a development about which both have also expressed concerns.

In keeping with tradition, physics is the second Nobel to be awarded this week, after two American and one Japanese scientists won the medicine prize for breakthroughs in understanding the immune system. The chemistry prize is due next, on Wednesday.

The science, literature and economics prizes are presented to the laureates by the Swedish king at a ceremony in Stockholm on December 10, the anniversary of Alfred Nobel’s death, followed by a lavish banquet at city hall.

The peace prize, which will be announced on Friday, is awarded in a separate ceremony in Oslo.