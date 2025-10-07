E-Paper | October 07, 2025

New sewer, water supply lines laid as part of LDP’s two phases

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 7, 2025 Updated October 7, 2025 07:19am

LAHORE: The new sewer and water supply lines measuring 590 and 466 kilometres, respectively, have been laid in various parts of the city whereas the work on the remaining schemes is underway under Lahore Development Programme (phase-1 and 2) worth Rs78 billion.

According to a spokesperson, under LDP (phase 1), the sewer lines measuring 351km were laid as part of several development schemes. Similarly, 441km of the total 448km of water supply lines have also been completed. Under Lahore district administration and Wasa supervision, the sewerage-related works have been completed in 1,769 streets and roads under phase-1.

The spokesman said under LDP (phase 2), of total 290km, 39km long sewer lines have been laid and likewise, the water supply lines measuring 25km of total 310km have been completed so far.

The spokesperson added that under LDP (phase 1), Wasa has completed 94 per cent of the development work. In phase 2, the sanitation agency will rehabilitate the sewerage of a total of 1,554 streets, after which the district administration will complete roads and streets construction.

He said the LDP (phase 1) schemes would be completed by November, while the deadline for the completion of phase 2 has been set as April 2026.

Furthermore, the chief minister has issued strict instructions to complete all development works under phase-2 before the next monsoon season to ensure uninterrupted civic facilities for the citizens.

The LDP (phase 1) covers areas falling in Gulberg, Ravi, Nishtar, Shalimar, Gunj Bakhsh and Samanabad zones, whereas phase 2 will cover the areas in Wagah, Aziz Bhatti and Allama Iqbal zones, he added.

DENGUE: The Lahore district administration teams have intensified anti-dengue and cleanliness drives in the city, especially in Mughalpura, Fatehgarh and Salamatpura.

According to Lahore DC Syed Musa Raza, the assistant commissioners have been directed to effectively monitor the drive and ensure timely elimination of dengue larvae besides carrying out fumigation in the vulnerable areas.

“Wasa should also improve the drainage system and ensure the daily cleaning of city nullahs, as the same is causing dengue growth,” the DC said while visiting various parts of the city on Monday.

He also asked the health department authorities to ensure widespread spraying immediately upon the detection of dengue larva.

“No negligence in the provision of municipal services or leniency in this regard and encroachment too will be tolerated,” he said.

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2025

