E-Paper | October 07, 2025

PSX snaps bull run amid economic concerns

Muhammad Kashif Published October 7, 2025 Updated October 7, 2025 07:44am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) faced a significant setback on Monday, ending a seven-session record-setting spree, as concerns over the widening trade deficit, rising inflation, and fiscal issues raised by the visiting International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission weighed on market sentiment. The benchmark KSE 100 index fell below the 167,000 mark, losing nearly 3,000 points intraday amid aggressive profit-taking.

While the index saw some recovery towards the close of the session, as value-hunting provided partial support, the market still ended in the red. According to Topline Securities Ltd, the PSX closed lower, impacted by escalating geopolitical concerns over India, cautious investor sentiment, and heightened profit-taking. The index traded within a wide range, touching an intraday high of 336 points and a low of 2,992 points, before settling at 167,752, down 1,237 points, or 0.73 per cent.

The sharp drop was primarily driven by declines in major stocks, including Engro Holdings, Meezan Bank, Hub Power, Bank Alfalah, and United Bank, which together contributed to a 625-point loss in the index. However, stocks like Fauji Fertiliser, Adamjee Insurance, and Habib Bank provided some support, contributing 279 points to the index’s recovery.

Market activity declined, with total traded volume falling 19 per cent to 1.27 billion shares compared to the previous session. The total traded value also dropped by 23.04pc to Rs 60.5 billion. Bank of Punjab led the volume chart, with 131 million shares changing hands.

Ali Najib, Deputy Head of Trading at Arif Habib Ltd, noted that the PSX started the week on a negative note, breaking through several support levels — 169,000, 168,000, 167,000, and 166,000 — amid heavy profit-taking near the psychological 170,000 level.

On the economic front, Bloomberg reported that Pakistan recorded the world’s second-fastest dec­line in sovereign default risk, following Turkiye. This was seen as a positive development for investor confidence. Additionally, Pakistan marked a milestone in its export diversification efforts by delivering its first batch of rare earth elements and critical minerals to US Strategic Metals.

Despite these encouraging signs, selling pressure persisted across key sectors, including oil and gas, power, banking, cement, and autos, pulling the market further down.

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
PAKISTAN STOCK MARKET
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Regulatory lapses
Updated 07 Oct, 2025

Regulatory lapses

UNSUSPECTING electricity consumers have once again been forced to pay an additional amount — Rs215m — not ...
Hate in India
07 Oct, 2025

Hate in India

IN the run-up to the electoral battle in Bihar, yet another calculated eruption of communal tensions and divisive...
Kech festival
07 Oct, 2025

Kech festival

THE usual news stories coming out of Balochistan centre around militancy and marginalisation. Yet every so often, it...
More hot air
Updated 06 Oct, 2025

More hot air

India's rulers are intent on sabre-rattling to cover up their inadequacies.
Exiting companies
06 Oct, 2025

Exiting companies

COMPANIES often have ‘their own reasons’ to exit a market. Yet when a consumer products group like Procter &...
Beyond pink ribbons
06 Oct, 2025

Beyond pink ribbons

EACH October, breast cancer awareness returns to the spotlight, with campaigns, charity drives, and public messages...