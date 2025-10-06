E-Paper | October 06, 2025

IHC disposes of contempt case against former GB chief judge Rana Shamim

October 6, 2025
This file photo shows former chief judge of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Mohammad Shamim. — DawnNewsTV
This file photo shows former chief judge of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Mohammad Shamim. — DawnNewsTV

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday disposed of the contempt case against former Gilgit-Baltistan chief judge Rana Shamim

The case pertained to an alleged affidavit by Shamim, which stated that he witnessed former-Supreme Court chief justice Saqib Nisar relaying instructions to a high court judge not to release PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, in the corruption references against them.

IHC Chief Justice Sardar Sarfaraz Dogar heard the contempt case against Shamim and others. Lawyer Aamir Abdullah stated that the former GB judge had submitted an apology letter, after which the case was not scheduled.

Speaking in court, the deputy attorney general said that the case has been fixed after a long time and only Shamim was indicted.

During the last hearing in 2022, the GB judge disowned his controversial affidavit.

In 2021, Shamim partially backtracked from the contents of his affidavit, stating that not a single sitting judge of the IHC was involved in the controversy and submitted an unconditional apology to the high court. He had, however, stood by his allegations against former CJP Nisar.

When Shamim’s affidavit was published in the newspaper, former IHC chief justice Athar Minallah took notice of the matter and initiated contempt of court proceedings.

