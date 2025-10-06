Trade, halal industry cooperation on the table for PM in Malaysia

ISLAMABAD: Prime Min­ister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday reached Kuala Lumpur, where he is expected to hold talks with his Malaysian counterpartand witness the signing of several agreements between the two countries.

Upon his arrival, PM Shehbaz was warmly welcomed by his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim at his residence.

In his remarks, the prime minister said, “I am very happy to be in Malaysia. I thank the Malaysian prime minister for the warm welcome.”

“This visit will further strengthen Pakistan-Malaysia bilateral relations,” he added.

Two-day trip likely to yield several bilateral accords; premier showers high-achiever with praise

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi are also accompanying the prime minister.

According to the APP, delegation-level talks will be held between the two countries, while several agreements and memoranda of understanding will also be signed to enhance cooperation in various sectors.

Bilateral discussions are set to focus on expanding cooperation in telecommunications, education, energy infrastructure and the digital economy.

Both nations are also expected to explore mechanisms for strengthening people-to-people contacts, potentially including enhanced visa arrangements and educational exchanges.

The two leaders are expected to consider expanding bilateral cooperation in trade, information technology, telecommunication, halal industry, investment, education, energy, infrastructure and digital economy.

Discussions will be held to explore new opportunities for cooperation to enhance people-to-people contacts.

Meeting with high-achiever

Earlier this week, PM Shehbaz also met Pakistani-origin student Mahnoor Cheema, who set a world record by achieving top grades in an extraordinary 24 A-level subjects, during his recent visit to London.

According to a statement issued by the PM Office on Sunday, the prime minister praised the young woman’s academic achievements as “inspirational” for Pakistan’s youth, whilst presenting her with commemorative gifts to mark her unprecedented educational accomplishment.

For her part, Ms Cheema expressed gratitude for the recognition and pledged to pursue further academic excellence.

