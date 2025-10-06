E-Paper | October 06, 2025

Trade, halal industry cooperation on the table for PM in Malaysia

Dawn Report Published October 6, 2025 Updated October 6, 2025 05:58am
MALAYSIAN Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim welcomes Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif upon his arrival in Kuala Lumpur.—White Star
MALAYSIAN Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim welcomes Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif upon his arrival in Kuala Lumpur.—White Star

ISLAMABAD: Prime Min­ister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday reached Kuala Lumpur, where he is expected to hold talks with his Malaysian counterpartand witness the signing of several agreements between the two countries.

Upon his arrival, PM Shehbaz was warmly welcomed by his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim at his residence.

In his remarks, the prime minister said, “I am very happy to be in Malaysia. I thank the Malaysian prime minister for the warm welcome.”

“This visit will further strengthen Pakistan-Malaysia bilateral relations,” he added.

Two-day trip likely to yield several bilateral accords; premier showers high-achiever with praise

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi are also accompanying the prime minister.

According to the APP, delegation-level talks will be held between the two countries, while several agreements and memoranda of understanding will also be signed to enhance cooperation in various sectors.

Bilateral discussions are set to focus on expanding cooperation in telecommunications, education, energy infrastructure and the digital economy.

Both nations are also expected to explore mechanisms for strengthening people-to-people contacts, potentially including enhanced visa arrangements and educational exchanges.

The two leaders are expected to consider expanding bilateral cooperation in trade, information technology, telecommunication, halal industry, investment, education, energy, infrastructure and digital economy.

Discussions will be held to explore new opportunities for cooperation to enhance people-to-people contacts.

Meeting with high-achiever

Earlier this week, PM Shehbaz also met Pakistani-origin student Mahnoor Cheema, who set a world record by achieving top grades in an extraordinary 24 A-level subjects, during his recent visit to London.

According to a statement issued by the PM Office on Sunday, the prime minister praised the young woman’s academic achievements as “inspirational” for Pakistan’s youth, whilst presenting her with commemorative gifts to mark her unprecedented educational accomplishment.

For her part, Ms Cheema expressed gratitude for the recognition and pledged to pursue further academic excellence.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fragile pause
Updated 05 Oct, 2025

Fragile pause

Unless Palestinians are granted the means to build a viable state, violence will recur.
Pension bill
05 Oct, 2025

Pension bill

BY slashing its contribution to its employees’ pension benefits to 12pc of their pensionable pay from the 20pc it had initially
Reserved seats debacle
05 Oct, 2025

Reserved seats debacle

THE shadow cast by the Commonwealth Observer Group’s final report on the last general election has loomed large...
Exports crisis
04 Oct, 2025

Exports crisis

PAKISTAN’S textile exports are no longer flailing; they are collapsing in plain sight. The inevitable fallout of...
AJK disorder
Updated 04 Oct, 2025

AJK disorder

Both the state and AJK protesters need to find constructive ways to address contentious issues.
State of injustice
04 Oct, 2025

State of injustice

THE state has faltered on its promise of ensuring justice for the victims of the Jaranwala incident of 2023, when...