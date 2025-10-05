Sindh govt faces political backlash over hefty traffic fines

• Penalties of up to Rs50,000 are ‘systematic injustice’ to Karachiites, JI observes

• MQM-P says steep fine increase unjustifiable given broken roads, non-existent public transport

KARACHI: The Sindh government’s decision to increase traffic violation fines up to Rs50,000 has sparked widespread criticism from major political stakeholders in Karachi, who accuse the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of targeting the city’s residents while neglecting to fix its crumbling road infrastructure.

The government introduced a new system of traffic penalties, including fines and a demerit points system, by amending the Motor Vehicles Ordinance, 1965, to what it described as improving road safety across the province.

Under the revised penalty structure, over-speeding will result in fines of Rs5,000 for motorcycles, Rs15,000 for cars, and Rs20,000 for heavy vehicles, along with eight demerit points.

Driving without a licence will be penalised with a fine of up to Rs50,000 and six demerit points. Reckless driving will attract a fine of Rs25,000 and eight points.

The new fines, the government claimed, are aimed at enforcing stricter traffic discipline across the province.

The government said it was a part of a broader road safety initiative introduced by the Sindh Transport and Mass Transit Department.

However, political leaders argued that the measures were being enforced in a setting where the basic road infrastructure needed to support safe driving was either dysfunctional or entirely missing.

Reacting strongly, Jamaat-i-Islami Karachi chief Monem Zafar took to social media to express anger saying that the move represented an act of “systematic injustice” against the people of Karachi.

“The roads are destroyed, there is no organised public transport, yet citizens are being penalised as if they live in a modern, well-functioning metropolis,” the JI chief posted on X (formerly twitter).

“The infrastructure is worse than rural areas, but the fines are of international standards. The Sindh government knows only how to extract from Karachi, not give anything back.” He described the policy as a continuation of the PPP’s “hostile attitude” towards Karachi and raised the question as to how such fines could be justified in a city which lacked functioning traffic signals, drainage systems, and proper road maintenance.

Later, in a statement, Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) from Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) expressed serious concerns over what they called an “unjust burden” on the city’s already struggling population.

They called the fines and demerit system a “direct result of government incompetence and corruption”.

“The roads in Karachi are filled with potholes; traffic signals don’t work, and public transport is virtually non-existent. In such conditions, penalising citizens is not just unfair, it’s an attempt to cover up the government’s own failures,” the statement said.

The MQM-P legislators said that despite ruling Sindh for the past 17 years, the PPP had failed to provide even basic civic facilities and left Karachi in a state “similar to ancient ruins like Mohenjo Daro”.

They also said that Karachi contributed 70 per cent of the federal revenue and 90pc of Sindh’s revenue but continued to be deprived of its rightful share in development and services.

Both Jamaat-i-Islami and MQM-P called on the Sindh government to roll back the hefty fines and focus on repairing roads, improving drainage, activating traffic signals, and ensuring a functional public transport system.

They also demanded greater transparency in the use of development funds, better training and oversight of traffic police, and public awareness campaigns before implementing any punitive measures.

“Civic responsibility can only be expected when the government fulfils its own responsibilities first,” said one MQM-P lawmakers.

Earlier on Friday, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon had said in a statement that the new measures had been taken to save lives and improve road safety and the government’s aim was not simply to collect fines but to protect citizens.

He said violations such as signal breaking, speeding, and one-wheeling are not minor offenses but life-threatening actions that endanger both drivers and others.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025