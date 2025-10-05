E-Paper | October 05, 2025

Police nab three in five-year-old gang rape incident

A Correspondent Published October 5, 2025 Updated October 5, 2025 07:09am

NAROWAL: Police have arrested three suspects for the alleged gang-rape of a 15-year-old girl, an assault that reportedly took place five years ago and whose video was recently made viral on social media.

The victim’s grandfather, ‘G’, a resident of Dogri Harian, Pasrur Tehsil, filed a first information report against five suspects after the video circulated. District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot, Faisal Shahzad, formed a special team to arrest the culprits.

According to district police spokesperson, the five suspects allegedly sexually assaulted the girl when she was 15 and made a video. The suspects then released the video on social media five years later, leading to the FIR and police action.

Police traced and arrested three suspects, including the main accused, during raids at three different locations using human intelligence and modern technology. Efforts are underway to arrest the remaining two suspects.

The victim’s family is reportedly being threatened by influential suspects for a reconciliation. DPO Faisal Shahzad said strict action would be taken against those who sexually assault and harass women and children.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025

