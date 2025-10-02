Child gang-rape case: Three men get 14-year jail each

BAHAWALPUR: Lodhran Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Ayyaz has sentenced three men to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment each for the gang-rape of a nine-year-old boy ‘S’ .

The court also imposed a fine of Rs1million on each convict.

According to the prosecution, Kabir Baloch, Hassan Baloch and Iqbal Baloch gang-raped the boy on the night of Feb 25, 2024.

The victim was forcibly taken from a Milad event at a local mosque within the jurisdiction of Lodhran Sadder Police Station. The convicts took him to a plot behind the Chattan Lal Darbar, where the assault occurred. They then threatened him against disclosing the crime.

The victim fell ill after the incident. When questioned by his father, he revealed the ordeal, leading to the registration of a case on Feb 26, 2024.

The police arrested the men and submitted the charge sheet (challan) to the court.

The court ordered that if the convicts fail to pay the fine, each will serve an additional six months of simple imprisonment. They have been handed over to the superintendent of the Lodhran district jail.

DROWNS: One Muhammad Azam (40) drowned in the Sutlej near Goth Noor Muhammad in Khairpur Tamewali tehsil area on Wednesday.

As per Rescue 1122, Azam along with his companion attempted to cross the river but fell in the deep water and drowned. However, his companion was rescued. The rescuers launched a search for his body.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025