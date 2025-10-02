E-Paper | October 02, 2025

Child gang-rape case: Three men get 14-year jail each

Our Correspondent Published October 2, 2025 Updated October 2, 2025 08:46am

BAHAWALPUR: Lodhran Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Ayyaz has sentenced three men to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment each for the gang-rape of a nine-year-old boy ‘S’ .

The court also imposed a fine of Rs1million on each convict.

According to the prosecution, Kabir Baloch, Hassan Baloch and Iqbal Baloch gang-raped the boy on the night of Feb 25, 2024.

The victim was forcibly taken from a Milad event at a local mosque within the jurisdiction of Lodhran Sadder Police Station. The convicts took him to a plot behind the Chattan Lal Darbar, where the assault occurred. They then threatened him against disclosing the crime.

The victim fell ill after the incident. When questioned by his father, he revealed the ordeal, leading to the registration of a case on Feb 26, 2024.

The police arrested the men and submitted the charge sheet (challan) to the court.

The court ordered that if the convicts fail to pay the fine, each will serve an additional six months of simple imprisonment. They have been handed over to the superintendent of the Lodhran district jail.

DROWNS: One Muhammad Azam (40) drowned in the Sutlej near Goth Noor Muhammad in Khairpur Tamewali tehsil area on Wednesday.

As per Rescue 1122, Azam along with his companion attempted to cross the river but fell in the deep water and drowned. However, his companion was rescued. The rescuers launched a search for his body.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Flawed scheme
Updated 02 Oct, 2025

Flawed scheme

There is no mention of clear roadmap towards two-state solution, only vague language about a “credible pathway”.
Disturbing spat
02 Oct, 2025

Disturbing spat

THE escalation in the ongoing spat between coalition allies, the PML-N and PPP, over Punjab’s controversial canal...
Hate on the streets
02 Oct, 2025

Hate on the streets

YET another ugly episode of intolerance has been recorded in Sialkot, where a mob attacked members of the Ahmadi...
The Gaza project
Updated 01 Oct, 2025

The Gaza project

The only two positives the plan contains are the prospects of the cessation of war and the resumption of aid to the battered Gaza Strip.
Terror strikes again
01 Oct, 2025

Terror strikes again

ANOTHER day, another reminder of the fault lines that make it difficult to ensure durable peace in the country. On...
Mending hearts
01 Oct, 2025

Mending hearts

WORLD Heart Day has come and gone, but the warnings sounded by medical experts should echo far beyond a single date....