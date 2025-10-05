Three held for gang rape

BAHAWALNAGAR: Three landlords were arrested allegedly for gang rape of a labourer girl in the Khichiwala area here on Saturday.

Police said an 18-year-old girl of Faqirwali was called by a landlord of 186/7R for picking cotton a few days ago, and she had been living on his farm.

On Oct 1, when the girl sought permission to go back to her home, the landlord sent her with his friend on a motorcycle. On the way, near the 7R Canal, two of the landlord’s associates caught the girl, took her to a deserted place and gang-raped her, while the motorcyclist kept watching.

A police spokesperson said three suspects were arrested on Saturday, and investigation was ongoing.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025