E-Paper | October 05, 2025

Three held for gang rape

A Correspondent Published October 5, 2025 Updated October 5, 2025 07:09am

BAHAWALNAGAR: Three landlords were arrested allegedly for gang rape of a labourer girl in the Khichiwala area here on Saturday.

Police said an 18-year-old girl of Faqirwali was called by a landlord of 186/7R for picking cotton a few days ago, and she had been living on his farm.

On Oct 1, when the girl sought permission to go back to her home, the landlord sent her with his friend on a motorcycle. On the way, near the 7R Canal, two of the landlord’s associates caught the girl, took her to a deserted place and gang-raped her, while the motorcyclist kept watching.

A police spokesperson said three suspects were arrested on Saturday, and investigation was ongoing.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fragile pause
05 Oct, 2025

Fragile pause

ANY halt in the genocide unfolding in Gaza is welcome. After nearly two years of relentless bombardment, the ...
Pension bill
05 Oct, 2025

Pension bill

BY slashing its contribution to its employees’ pension benefits to 12pc of their pensionable pay from the 20pc it had initially
Reserved seats debacle
05 Oct, 2025

Reserved seats debacle

THE shadow cast by the Commonwealth Observer Group’s final report on the last general election has loomed large...
Exports crisis
04 Oct, 2025

Exports crisis

PAKISTAN’S textile exports are no longer flailing; they are collapsing in plain sight. The inevitable fallout of...
AJK disorder
Updated 04 Oct, 2025

AJK disorder

Both the state and AJK protesters need to find constructive ways to address contentious issues.
State of injustice
04 Oct, 2025

State of injustice

THE state has faltered on its promise of ensuring justice for the victims of the Jaranwala incident of 2023, when...