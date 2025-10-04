Gaza flotilla members say medications withheld in Israeli detention: lawyers

Adalah, a legal centre for Palestinians in Israel, says detained Global Sumud Flotilla participants have complained of mistreatment at Ktzi’ot Prison, where they are being held in Israel’s southern Negev desert region, Al Jazeera reports.

“Participants reported various forms of mistreatment and aggression from the prison guards,” Adalah said in its latest update on the activists.

“Some stated they had not received any food since their unlawful interception, that their medications are being withheld, and that no alternative medications have been provided. Others reported a lack of access to clean drinking water and described the available water as unsafe or of poor quality.”