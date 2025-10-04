E-Paper | October 04, 2025

Hamas response ‘creates window’ for Gaza ceasefire: PM Shehbaz

Published October 4, 2025 Updated October 4, 2025 11:09am

Reacting to Hamas’s positive response to Trump’s peace plan for Gaza, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said it “creates a window for a ceasefire and ensuring peace that we must not allow to close again”.

“Alhamdolillah, we are closer to a ceasefire than we have been since this genocide was launched on the Palestinian people. Pakistan has always stood by the Palestinian people and shall always do so,” he said on X.

He expressed his gratitude to President Trump, as well as to the leaderships of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkiye, Jordan, Egypt, and Indonesia, who were part of the recent meeting held on the sidelines of the UNGA summit.

“InshaAllah, Pakistan will continue to work with all its partners and brotherly nations to everlasting peace in Palestine,” PM Shehbaz vowed.

