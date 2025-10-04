E-Paper | October 04, 2025

FIA arrests four in Balochistan for illegal currency trade

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published October 4, 2025 Updated October 4, 2025 11:21am

QUETTA: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested four suspects allegedly involved in hawala/hundi and illegal currency exchange business from Quetta and Gwadar.

FIA officials said on Friday that acting on a tip-off about the illegal currency exchange, hawala and hundi operations, the FIA’s Commercial Banking Circle in Quetta and Composite Circle in Gwadar conducted raids and arrested four suspects, identified as Haji Sharif, Abdul Rehman, Riaz and Nazeer Ahmed.

The FIA teams recovered 1,072 US dollars, 5,770 afghanis, 2,485 Turkish lira, 900,000 Indochina rupees, 5.3 million Iranian rials and 2.7m Pakistani rupees.

“All four accused were running an illegal currency exchange business without a licence,” a senior FIA official said, adding that mobile phones and 23 cheque books of different commercial banks were also seized. Further investigation is under way.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2025

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Exports crisis
04 Oct, 2025

Exports crisis

PAKISTAN’S textile exports are no longer flailing; they are collapsing in plain sight. The inevitable fallout of...
AJK disorder
Updated 04 Oct, 2025

AJK disorder

Both the state and AJK protesters need to find constructive ways to address contentious issues.
State of injustice
04 Oct, 2025

State of injustice

THE state has faltered on its promise of ensuring justice for the victims of the Jaranwala incident of 2023, when...
Attacking the press
Updated 03 Oct, 2025

Attacking the press

The need for independent journalism, fiercely defended by its practitioners, has never been greater.
Deadly numbers
03 Oct, 2025

Deadly numbers

THE statistics related to the frequency of militant attacks in Pakistan released by two local think tanks are cause...
Hope intercepted
03 Oct, 2025

Hope intercepted

THE interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla by Israel in international waters off Gaza has turned into a ...