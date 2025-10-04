FIA arrests four in Balochistan for illegal currency trade

QUETTA: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested four suspects allegedly involved in hawala/hundi and illegal currency exchange business from Quetta and Gwadar.

FIA officials said on Friday that acting on a tip-off about the illegal currency exchange, hawala and hundi operations, the FIA’s Commercial Banking Circle in Quetta and Composite Circle in Gwadar conducted raids and arrested four suspects, identified as Haji Sharif, Abdul Rehman, Riaz and Nazeer Ahmed.

The FIA teams recovered 1,072 US dollars, 5,770 afghanis, 2,485 Turkish lira, 900,000 Indochina rupees, 5.3 million Iranian rials and 2.7m Pakistani rupees.

“All four accused were running an illegal currency exchange business without a licence,” a senior FIA official said, adding that mobile phones and 23 cheque books of different commercial banks were also seized. Further investigation is under way.

