FIFA unveils Trionda, official ball of 2026 World Cup

AFP Published October 4, 2025

TUBIZE (Belgium): Trionda, the official ball of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, is displayed at the Proximus Basecamp.—AFP
NEW YORK: FIFA has unveiled the official match ball for the 2026 World Cup, combining high-tech refinements and design details celebrating the three co-host countries — the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The ball, called Trionda, was again designed by Ger­man manufacturer Adidas, provider of the official World Cup balls since the 1970 tournament.

“I am delighted and proud to present the Trio­n­da,” FIFA president Gia­nni Infantino as the ball was revealed at an event in New York on Thursday.

The first World Cup organized by three countries, with 48 teams competing, inspired both the name and the design of the ball featuring red, blue and green colors.

Iconography from each host nation — maple leaves from Canada, the eagle from Mexico and stars from the US also feature, with a triangle referring to the unity of the three countries.

Less visible are technological advancements that include deep seams desig­ned to produce “optimal in-flight stability” and emb­­o­­ssed icons that improve grip in wet or humid conditions.

A motion sensor chip will relay information on the ball’s movement, sending data to the video assistant referee (VAR) system.

The unveiling marks ano­t­her step in the countdown to the North Ameri­can World Cup, which will be held from June 11-July 19.

FIFA has launched its online phased ticket sales procedures, with more than 4.5 million fans from 216 countries and territories entering the presale draw.

The tournament draw will be held in Washington on Dec 5.

