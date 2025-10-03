E-Paper | October 03, 2025

Serene Air’s flight operations suspended over lack of serviceable aircraft: CAA

Muhammad Asghar Published October 3, 2025 Updated October 3, 2025 09:17pm

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Friday suspended the commercial flight operations of carrier Serene Air over failure to maintain a fleet of serviceable aircraft.

According to a notification, which is available with Dawn.com, the CAA expressed “grave concern” over the carrier’s inability to comply with regulations mandating the maintenance of a “prescribed minimum fleet size”.

“[Serene Air] presently has zero … serviceable aircraft available for operations, thereby rendering it incapable of sustaining the operational capacity required to conduct safe air operations in accordance with the applicable PCAA Rules and Regulations,” the notification read.

“Therefore, the air operator certificate …. issued to Serene Air is hereby suspended with immediate effect … accordingly, you are directed to surrender the aforesaid certificates to the undersigned forthwith for the necessary endorsement.”

Serene Air could not be reached by Dawn.com for comment.

