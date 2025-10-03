E-Paper | October 03, 2025

Paapam warns IMF move risks auto sector

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 3, 2025 Updated October 3, 2025 07:36am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (Paapam) has raised concerns over the IMF’s reported push for trade liberalisation, particularly proposals to reduce tariff protections and allow commercial imports of used vehicles.

In a statement on Thursday, Paapam Chairman Usman Aslam Malik warned that such measures could harm the domestic auto industry, lead to job losses, and weaken investor confidence. “Trade liberalisation must not come at the cost of de-industrialisation and fiscal leakage,” he said.

He cautioned that large-scale imports of used vehicles — often not meeting modern safety and emissions standards — could derail ongoing efforts to localise new energy vehicle (NEV) production in Pakistan. Malik also called for clarity on how these import policies align with national sustainability and industrial goals.

He questioned whether the liberalisation drive is being applied broadly across sectors or is selectively targeting the automotive industry. If limited to vehicles, he urged the government to explain the rationale and detail the safeguards in place to prevent market distortions.

Malik highlighted loopholes in current import schemes, especially cases where vehicles brought in under the names of overseas Pakistanis are sold locally, often bypassing tax and regulatory checks. He noted that informal remittance channels like hundi are being used to finance these purchases, leading to capital flight and compromising fiscal transparency.

“We cannot afford to expand mechanisms that enable tax evasion,” said Shehryar Qadir, senior vice chairman of Paapam.

He warned that reduced tariff revenues and pressure on domestic manufacturers could result in substantial job losses. Qadir called for a phased and well-structured reform plan, incorporating performance benchmarks and lessons from comparable economies.

Published in Dawn, October 3rd, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

A complicated business

A complicated business

Saad Shafqat
When sporting encounters are surrounded by outright hostility in virtually every other sphere of life, the bounds of civility are likely to get breached.

Editorial

Attacking the press
Updated 03 Oct, 2025

Attacking the press

The need for independent journalism, fiercely defended by its practitioners, has never been greater.
Deadly numbers
03 Oct, 2025

Deadly numbers

THE statistics related to the frequency of militant attacks in Pakistan released by two local think tanks are cause...
Hope intercepted
03 Oct, 2025

Hope intercepted

THE interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla by Israel in international waters off Gaza has turned into a ...
Flawed scheme
Updated 02 Oct, 2025

Flawed scheme

There is no mention of clear roadmap towards two-state solution, only vague language about a “credible pathway”.
Disturbing spat
02 Oct, 2025

Disturbing spat

THE escalation in the ongoing spat between coalition allies, the PML-N and PPP, over Punjab’s controversial canal...
Hate on the streets
02 Oct, 2025

Hate on the streets

YET another ugly episode of intolerance has been recorded in Sialkot, where a mob attacked members of the Ahmadi...