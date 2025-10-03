E-Paper | October 03, 2025

‘Markets being explored for skilled Pakistanis’

APP Published October 3, 2025 Updated October 3, 2025 06:56am
Federal Minister for Education and Training Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui speaks during a two-day international dialogue aimed at enhancing access of skilled Pakistani youth to global markets on October 2. — Photo courtesy Ministry of Education and Professional Training/X
Federal Minister for Education and Training Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui speaks during a two-day international dialogue aimed at enhancing access of skilled Pakistani youth to global markets on October 2. — Photo courtesy Ministry of Education and Professional Training/X

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education and Training Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui underscored that the government was determined to find international markets for skilled Pakistanis, describing professional youth as the country’s true asset.

He expressed these views at a two-day international dialogue organised by the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), in collaboration with the European Union, British Council, German Cooperation and other international partners, aimed at enhancing access of skilled Pakistani youth to global markets.

Speaking at the dialogue on vocational and technical education and socio-economic transformations, Federal Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui emphasized that vocational and technical training was the guarantee of sustainable development.

He noted that, according to UN statistics, 64pc of Pakistan’s population comprises youth, and by equipping them with skills, Pakistan could be transformed into an economic power.

“Through this dialogue, we must find pathways to adjust our skilled Pakistanis into the global market,” he said.

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, said that last year 735,000 people from Pakistan went abroad for employment and the government was working to create more opportunities abroad.

“We aim to send people for white-collar and management-level jobs as well. Sending people to Belarus is not the sole objective; the real task is to provide them with a safe and productive environment there,” he remarked.

Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, said that the PM’s Youth Programme was the largest initiative of its kind in the region, empowering youth economically.

He added that 600,000 young people have registered on the programme’s portal, alongside 700,000 national and international companies.

He added that all provinces were partners in the programme and the government was committed to equipping youth with skills to ensure economic benefits.Deputy Ambassador of the European Union, Philip Oliver, highlighted that skilled individuals have the capacity to transform societies. With more than 60% of Pakistan’s population being youth, their skill development could set Pakistan on the path of progress.

NAVTTC Chairperson Gulmina Bilal said that major stakeholders from Germany, the UK, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the UAE participated in the dialogue, reflecting global recognition that Pakistan’s future lies in vocational and technical education.

She added that NAVTTC’s curriculum was aligned with international standards and industry requirements.The purpose of the dialogue was to bring together industry leaders, education experts and government officials to promote vocational and technical training as a means to achieve sustainable economic development.

Published in Dawn, October 3rd, 2025

