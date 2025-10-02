Protests erupt across Europe after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla

Pro-Palestinian activists have staged protests across Europe following Israeli forces’ attack on the Global Sumud Flotilla, Anadolu Agency reports.

In Rome, hundreds of demonstrators, including students and grassroots union members, gathered at Piazza dei Cinquecento in front of Termini Station. In Barcelona, several hundred people gathered outside the Israeli consulate to denounce the interception and express solidarity with Gaza.

Meanwhile, similar demonstrations were reported in Berlin, where dozens gathered at Central Station to protest the Israeli attack, and in Brussels, where protesters marched from Place de la Bourse toward the Belgian Foreign Ministry.