October 02, 2025

Protests erupt across Europe after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla

Published October 2, 2025 Updated October 2, 2025 08:55am

Pro-Palestinian activists have staged protests across Europe following Israeli forces’ attack on the Global Sumud Flotilla, Anadolu Agency reports.

In Rome, hundreds of demonstrators, including students and grassroots union members, gathered at Piazza dei Cinquecento in front of Termini Station. In Barcelona, several hundred people gathered outside the Israeli consulate to denounce the interception and express solidarity with Gaza.

Meanwhile, similar demonstrations were reported in Berlin, where dozens gathered at Central Station to protest the Israeli attack, and in Brussels, where protesters marched from Place de la Bourse toward the Belgian Foreign Ministry.

People chant as they protest in front of the Israeli embassy in Barcelona after vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla were intercepted en route to Gaza, in Barcelona, Spain, October 1. — Reuters
People chant as they protest in front of the Israeli embassy in Barcelona after vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla were intercepted en route to Gaza, in Barcelona, Spain, October 1. — Reuters

