E-Paper | October 02, 2025

Post on Imran’s X account details FIA team’s visit

Ikram Junaidi Published October 2, 2025 Updated October 2, 2025 09:07am

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan was quizzed in prison by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials about his “anti-state” tweets, critical remarks on foreign policy and other topics, according to a post on his official X account.

Although Mr Khan does not have access to his X account in prison, the detailed statement disclosed the five key areas of questioning and his responses.

The PTI founder has repeatedly been quizzed about his social media postings, and he has previously refused to answer any questions without his lawyers present.

Ex-PM quizzed about social media activity; alleges ‘psychological torture’ through solitary confinement and denial of basic prison facilities

This is also the first time that such an account of a questioning by law enforcement personnel was posted to his official X account.

Notably, two versions of this statement were posted on X with a nearly 14-hour gap — the Urdu version appeared first on Tuesday, followed by the English translation the next day.

The first question, the post claimed, was about the content of his X (formerly Twitter) account.

“The very first question they put to me was why my Twitter account carries what they call ‘anti-state’ content.

“I responded by reminding them that I am a former prime minister and I represent eighty percent population of Pakistani. I will speak on every issue that is in the interests of my people. I have every right to raise my voice for them,” the post said.

He claimed the FIA then questioned his focus on Afghanistan and foreign policy. In response, the ex-PM blamed the current army chief, claiming that by threatening the new Afghan government, he had destabilised the situation.

“Afghan refugees with three generations of roots here were expelled by force, while drone strikes shattered relations between the two nations and destroyed the hard-won peace.”

According to the statement, the FIA team asked why he compared army chief to General Yahya Khan, the military ruler during the 1971 war that led to the secession of East Pakistan. Khan said his comparison was based on the Hamood-ur-Rehman Commission Report.

Finally, Mr Khan claimed he was asked about being subjected to psychological torture. He described his prison conditions as solitary confinement where his cell door remains shut, contact with others is denied, and basic facilities are withheld.

“Electricity is cut, newspapers are withheld, and visits are suspended for days at a stretch, Both Bushra Begum and I are held in solitary confinement. And what greater form of psychological torture can there be?”

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025

Imran Khan
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Flawed scheme
Updated 02 Oct, 2025

Flawed scheme

There is no mention of clear roadmap towards two-state solution, only vague language about a “credible pathway”.
Disturbing spat
02 Oct, 2025

Disturbing spat

THE escalation in the ongoing spat between coalition allies, the PML-N and PPP, over Punjab’s controversial canal...
Hate on the streets
02 Oct, 2025

Hate on the streets

YET another ugly episode of intolerance has been recorded in Sialkot, where a mob attacked members of the Ahmadi...
The Gaza project
Updated 01 Oct, 2025

The Gaza project

The only two positives the plan contains are the prospects of the cessation of war and the resumption of aid to the battered Gaza Strip.
Terror strikes again
01 Oct, 2025

Terror strikes again

ANOTHER day, another reminder of the fault lines that make it difficult to ensure durable peace in the country. On...
Mending hearts
01 Oct, 2025

Mending hearts

WORLD Heart Day has come and gone, but the warnings sounded by medical experts should echo far beyond a single date....