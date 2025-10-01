E-Paper | October 01, 2025

Pesco, Pedo sign Koto power purchase agreement

Bureau Report Published October 1, 2025 Updated October 1, 2025 06:45am

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Electric Supply Company on Tuesday signed a power acquisition agreement with the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation (Pedo) for purchasing electricity from the newly-built 40.8 megawatts Koto hydropower station in Lower Dir district.

The power station will generate 207 gigawatts of cheap electricity annually, generating an annual revenue of Rs2 billion for the province.

The power acquisition contract was signed at a ceremony held at the Wapda House here.

Special assistant to chief minister for energy Eng Tariq Sadozai, Pesco board chairman Himayatullah Khan, secretary energy and power Zubair Khan, Pesco chief executive officer Akhtar Hameed, chief engineer Pedo Aziz Bacha and director general Mirad Atif Jawad were in attendance.

Eng Tariq Sadozai termed the completion of the Koto hydropower project as a historic achievement towards stabilising the province’s economy and said the project would generate environment-friendly and cheap electricity.

He stressed the need for the federal government to ensure the payment of arrears to Pesco in the sale of electricity generated from the Pehur and Machai hydropower projects.

Published in Dawn, October 1st, 2025

