Pakistan Army successfully conducts training launch of Fatah-4 cruise missile

Dawn.com Published September 30, 2025
An image of the newly inducted cruise missile Fatah-4. — Screengrab via X/@PTVNewsOfficial
An image of the newly inducted cruise missile Fatah-4. — Screengrab via X/@PTVNewsOfficial

The Pakistan Army on Tuesday successfully conducted a training launch of a newly inducted cruise missile Fatah-4 at a range of 750 kilometres, the military’s media wing said.

“Equipped with advanced avionics and state of the art navigational aids, this weapon system is capable of evading enemy’s missile defence system due to terrain hugging features and engaging targets with high precision,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

“As part of Army Rocket Force Command, Fatah-4 will further enhance the reach, lethality and survivability of Pakistan Army’s conventional missile systems,” it added.

According to the ISPR, the launch was witnessed by the chief of general staff, senior officers from Pakistan’s armed forces, scientists and engineers.

Moreover, the president, prime minister, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and services chiefs have congratulated the participating troops, scientists and engineers on the successful conduct of Fatah-4’s training fire.

“[The] successful test of Fatah-4 missile is a milestone in Pakistan’s defense system,” read a statement issued by President Asif Ali Zardari’s Secretariat.

“Indigenously developed modern missile is proof of Pakistan’s scientific self-reliance,” it quoted the president as saying. “Fatah-4 missile will further strengthen Pakistan’s defense capabilities.”

The president further said that the nation is “proud of the hard work and determination of its scientists and engineers”, adding that Pakistan’s defence “is and will remain impregnable”.

Last month, it was reported that Pakis­tan has added a new arm to its military — the Army Rocket Force Command — tasked with building a long-range conventional strike capability to give the army a sharper edge over arch-rival India.

In May, Pakistan conducted a successful training launch of a Fatah Series surface-to-surface missile with a range of 120km as part of “Ex Indus”, the Inter-Services Public Relations had said in a statement.

Additional reporting by Nadir Guramani.

