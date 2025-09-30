Call for sustainable agriculture to preserve resources

LAHORE: Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani has called for adopting sustainable methods in farming for preservation of natural resources for the future generations.

“Adopting sustainable methods in the agriculture sector is the need of the hour so that current resources remain useful for today as well as preserved for future generations,” he said while addressing the 17th Export Trophy Awards ceremony organised by the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan.

Former Senate Chairman Muhammad Mian Soomro, Chairman of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan Mian Faisal Jahangir, industrialist Mian Anjum Nisar, Samiullah Naeem, Pir Syed Nazim Hussain Shah and a large number of rice exporters were present.

Mr Gilani stressed training, technology and guidance for the young farmers as the future of the national rice industry depended on them. He said Pakistan’s rice industry was playing a vital role in the country’s economy and through sustainable agricultural policies this sector would be further developed.

Paying tribute to the services of rice growers and exporters for strengthening the national economy, the former prime minister said rice exports reached a historic level of $4bn, which was proof of the hard work of farmers and exporters and the country’s vast potential.

He recalled that during his tenure as the prime minister, the foundations for strengthening the agriculture sector were laid, including uniform tax policy for farmers, provision of quality seeds, fertilizers and irrigation systems. “As a result of these policies, both production and quality improved, and today’s export growth is a reflection of that,” he added.

The Senate chairman said South Punjab was also showing remarkable growth in rice cultivation and acreage, which was encouraging. He emphasized that Pakistani Basmati rice, due to its fragrance, taste, and quality, was popular worldwide, and to maintain this reputation, modern farming, research investment, and the development of climate-resilient varieties were essential.

Mr Gilani pointed out that this year’s severe floods had damaged agricultural land, including rice crops, in Punjab and other areas. “To recover from these losses, the government, farmers, and exporters must work together.”

He assured that in the Parliament, as Senate chairman, he would use all parliamentary resources to promote agricultural development and the rice sector. With the joint efforts of the government, Parliament, industry, and farmers, Pakistan’s rice exports would reach new heights.

