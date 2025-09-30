Aitzaz lauded for his struggle for democracy

LAHORE: Lawyers and politicians on Monday paid tributes to Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan on his 80th birthday, saying his life has been defined by his struggle for the Constitution and democracy.

At a ceremony held at the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA), speakers lauded Aitzaz’s contributions to democracy and constitutional supremacy.

Former chief justice Umar Ata Bandial said he had been Aitzaz’s junior and learned from him the principle of dispensing justice based on truth.

He said during the MRD (Movement for the Restoration of Democracy), Mr Aitzaz had to go to jail many times for his struggle.

Justice Bandial said Mr Aitzaz was released from jail in 1982, when martial law ended. He said the veteran lawyer recorded history in his writings.

“In the judiciary, I followed the path of Aitzaz Ahsan. My last 20 months in the judiciary were very difficult. I am not a man of all wisdom,” the former chief justice added.

Former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Senator Hamid Khan lauded Barrister Aitzaz’s courage, saying he never surrendered before dictatorships and always fought for the supremacy of the Constitution and democracy.

Ali Aitzaz, son of the veteran lawyer and politician, said his father never defended governments, but built his reputation by taking up complex and challenging cases. He recalled that Barrister Aitzaz always treated the bar as his family.

Addressing the gathering, Aitzaz vowed to continue the struggle for democracy and human rights, saying, “We will have to cross river after river.”

He urged all political parties to work together and also called for the release of PTI founding chairman Imran Khan.

Mr Ahsan said political parties should not align themselves with the establishment.

He said the elite were just two percent of the population, but they consumed 70 percent of Pakistan’s wealth.

He criticised the Islamabad High Court Chief Justice, Sardar Sarfraz Dogar, saying, “We do not need such judges.”

PPP leaders Qamar Zaman Kaira and Nadeem Afzal Chan, former advocate general Ashtar Ausaf, LHCBA former vice president Rabbiya Bajwa and others also spoke at the ceremony.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025