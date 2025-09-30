E-Paper | September 30, 2025

Questions swirl after ex-Marine attacks Michigan church

Reuters Published September 30, 2025 Updated September 30, 2025 08:25am
Community members gather for a prayer service at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church on September 29, 2025 in Grand Blanc, Michigan.— AFP
Community members gather for a prayer service at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church on September 29, 2025 in Grand Blanc, Michigan.— AFP

• Authorities still searching for motive
• White House official claims the Iraq War veteran ‘hated Mormons’

GRAND BLANC (Mic­h­­i­gan): Authorities on Mon­day were working to determine why an ex-Marine drove his pickup truck into a Michigan church dur­ing a Sunday service, opened fire and set the building ablaze, killing at least four people before he died in a shootout with police.

Hundreds of worshippers were inside the Chu­rch of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan, when the suspect rammed his pic­k­up truck into the front doors on Sunday morning, officials said.

Two victims were shot to death, and two other bodies were discovered hours later in the rubble of the church, which officials said was deliberately set on fire.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Sai­n­ts, based in Utah, follows the teachings of Jesus but also the prophecies of Jos­eph Smith, a 19th-century American. It is informally known as the Mormon Church, a term that its leadership discourages.

Officials warned late on Sunday that some people remained unaccounted for, and that more bodies could yet be found as inve­stigators sifted through the burned-out ruins of the building. At least eight people were wounded.

On Monday, a man drove a car through a barricade that had been set up near the church, CNN reported. The driver was taken into custody, and his identity and intent were not immediately clear, the network said.

The suspect in the shooting was identified as Thomas Jacob Sanford, 40, from the nearby town of Burton. US military records show Sanford was an Iraq War veteran who served in the Marine Corps from 2004 to 2008.

Authorities did not of­­fer a possible motive, saying they would search the suspect’s home and pho­ne. Grand Blanc Town­ship, a suburb of Flint with a population around 40,000, is about 60 miles northwest of Detroit.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News that she spoke with FBI Director Kash Patel on Monday about the attack.

“All they know right now is this was an individual who hated people of the Mormon faith, and they are trying to understand more about this, how premeditated it was, how much planning went into it, whether he left a note,” she said, using a co­­m­­mon term for the church.

Leavitt said the shooter’s family was cooperating with the FBI.

A city council candida­­te in nearby Burton told the Detroit Free Press that he had spoken with Sanford about a week ago, and that the suspect des­cribed members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as “the antichrist.” The candida­­te, Kris Johns, told the newspaper that the two men did not discuss politics, but that he saw a campaign sign for Presi­dent Trump on the suspect’s fence.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Petty politics
Updated 30 Sep, 2025

Petty politics

The pettiness is particularly regrettable given cricket’s history in the region.
Regional CT stance
30 Sep, 2025

Regional CT stance

THE fact that four of Afghanistan’s neighbours have spoken unanimously against Afghan soil being used by militants...
Erratic planning
30 Sep, 2025

Erratic planning

THE objections of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association to the government’s plan of boosting power generation...
Justice in retreat
Updated 29 Sep, 2025

Justice in retreat

Unless the judiciary restores its independence, it risks losing relevance as a guardian of justice.
Divided by disaster
29 Sep, 2025

Divided by disaster

NATURAL disasters demand unity, not point-scoring. And yet, instead of sandbags, Pakistan’s coalition has reached...
A bench of prejudices
29 Sep, 2025

A bench of prejudices

FORMER chief justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has made an admission of communal bias in his reading of history. He...