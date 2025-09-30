E-Paper | September 30, 2025

CM Balochistan asks depts to complete uplift schemes by January

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published September 30, 2025 Updated September 30, 2025 10:53am

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti has directed all provincial departments to complete approved development schemes by January 2026.

The chief minister issued the directive at a meeting held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat to review implementation of the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

Mr Bugti commended officials of departments that demonstrated swift progress, but expressed dissatisfaction with officials whose departments were lagging behind. He said the Chief Minister’s Inspection Team would oversee prompt execution and quality assurance of all development projects.

“Reducing difficulties of the common man in Balochistan is the government’s top priority,” Mr Bugti said.

“All departments must adopt public service as their mission and play an active and responsible role,” the chief minister said. He said new buses for the Green Bus scheme had already been procured and these were expected to arrive at the Karachi Port in the second week of October.

He said the Green Bus fleet would be expanded to improve urban mobility, while the Pink Bus Service would be launched to provide safe and dedicated transport for women.

The chief minister also announced a plan to provide electric bikes to working women on easy instalments.

He instructed that all proposed schemes for the upcoming fiscal year must secure technical approval by May to ensure timely inclusion in the budget.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025

